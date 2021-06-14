James Is Katie’s Surprise Contestant in a Box—Here’s How Far He Makes It on ‘The Bachelorette’

As Katie’s surprise contestant in a box, fans want to know more Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about James Bonsall to see whether his night-one limo entrance paid off or crashed and burned.

James is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

There’s no doubt that James was a welcome surprise to Bachelorette viewers. (Hello, Bradley Cooper look-alike.) But how far does he make it on Katie’s season? Ahead are The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about James we know so far.

Who is James from The Bachelorette?

In his Bachelorette bio, James, a 30-year-old from La Jolla, California, describes himself as more than his looks. From a look at his Instagram, it’s clear that James loves to work out. “James loves the pursuit of becoming the best version of himself. To say that he takes care of his physique is an understatement – the man is BUILT,” his bio reads.” However, there’s more to him than his looks, and James has a lot of love to give. When he finds the right woman, he is ready to give himself to her wholeheartedly.”

His bio continues, “James is looking for someone who is full of life and energy. He loves women who have goals of their own, and spontaneity along with a bit a mystery are his two biggest turn-ons. James works hard to make sure that the woman in his life knows she is appreciated and valued because for James, relationships are about actions, not words. We love a man of action!” Unlike Katie’s other contestants, James didn’t meet Katie outside his limo on night one. Instead, he was in a box for most of the night, which Katie didn’t didn’t open until later. Once Katie opened the box, James introduced himself and joined the rest of the men in the competition.

For his fun facts, James listed the following:

– James has zero phobias.

– James loves to experiment in the kitchen and hates fast food.

– James’s favorite board game is Monopoly.

– James loves to rock turtlenecks.

What is James’ job?

In his Bachelorette bio, James lists his job as a “software salesman.” According to his Linkedin, James works in human capital management at Paycore, a computer software company. Prior to his current job, which he started in June 2020, James worked at companies like Paychex, Cintas, Equino, Estee Lauder and Calvin Klein. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports management from State University of New York College at Cortland in 2013.

Does James win The Bachelorette?

As of now, we don’t know who wins Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, but we know that is isn’t James. While we don’t know who Katie’s winner is, Reality Steve reports that her four finalists who make it to Hometown Dates are: Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Austria; Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old from Ontario, Canada. (Blake, who is a surprise contestant on Katie’s season, was eliminated in ninth place in season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia and Clare.)

According to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged to her Bachelorette winner, and the two are still together as of May 2021, which leads us to believe that Katie was proposed to at the “Final Rose Ceremony.” For more spoilers about The Bachelorette 2021, click here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

