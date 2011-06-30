James Franco’s New Music Video is as Absurd as Expected

I really have to think that James Franco is just trying to mess with our heads at this point. You would think that the soap star slash author slash photographer slash lifetime college student couldn’t do anything else to surprise us, but you’d be wrong. As Franco announced earlier this month, his latest endeavor would be trying his hand as a musician. Because Franco has such a bad case of career ADD, it’s important to take anything he says with a grain of salt. I was sure he would’ve moved on to his next outlandish career move by now, but it looks like he’s sticking with this one.

Franco collaborated with Kalup Linzy to release “Rising,” his first – and hopefully last – single. Weird doesn’t begin to describe how ridiculous the video is – and I still can’t actually tell what Franco’s role is here. As far as I can tell, he doesn’t do anything but make a strange barking noise. It baffles me, but check out the video below for yourself.