Brace Yourselves: Jack of All Trades James Franco Has a New Single

Let’s round up all of James Franco‘s career endeavors up until this point, shall we? Of course, he is an actor, having appeared in many critically acclaimed films. He flexed his soap star chops on “General Hospital.” He’s been the face of a Gucci fragrance, and continues to represent the brand on the red carpet. He wrote an emo book of short stories called Palo Alto. He’s studied at NYU, Columbia and Yale. And now, he’s a singer — who is in a band called Daddy with musician Tim O’Keefe.

We were skeptical about Franco’s musical endeavors, as everyone should be, given his propensity to jump into things he has no formal training in. A video for Daddy’s first single, “Love In the Old Days,” is out today — and we’re pleasantly surprised. Yes, it’s exhausting to even fathom Franco in this context, and yes, he does sound like a two bit version of Lou Reed, but something here works. The best we can do is compare it to Scarlett Johansson‘s forgotten music career.

Watch the video above and take a look at the promo art for Daddy’s upcoming EP here. It features Franco’s barely legal Spring Breakers costars Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson clad in bikinis.