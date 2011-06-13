James Franco Shot Agyness Deyn For New ELLE Editorial

James Franco is a lot of thingsactor, model, filmmaker, perpetual college studentand now we can add fashion photographer to that list. For the July 2011 issue of Elle, the multitalented lad captured his dear friend and supermodel Agyness Deyn in a Rebel Without a Cause-inspired spread. Aggy perfectly channels James Dean in a number of gender-bending looksalong with fellow models Natalia Bonifacci and Imogen Pootsand the shoot serves as a preview of Franco’s body of artistic work that he will debut later this year.

Click through to see some of Aggy’s portraits and tell us: do you think that Franco is poised to give fashion photography greats like Testino and Demarchelier a run for their money?

[Photos via ONTD!]