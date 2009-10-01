James Franco: ‘Milk’ Actor to Appear on ‘General Hospital’

James Franco on General Hospital? We need a minute to process this one…let’s take a step back first.

As much as we love James Franco (sometimes we enjoy his face more than his acting), he hasn’t made the best role choices in the past, considering the talent we know he posesses. Several years back he was the go-to hunk for our watch-on-DVD-only guilty pleasure move nights (think Tristan + Isolde and Annapolis). Yes, we actually spent $5 at Blockbuster to watch those. Then there were the many films that you’ve probably never heard of–In the Valley of Elah, Grasshopper, and The Dead Girl, to name just a few. Yeah, we didn’t think so.

Since his recent roles in Milk and Pineapple Express, however, Hollywood has started to put a little more faith in the young actor, and we’re excited for his newest venture onto the small screen to see how he handles a different medium. We’ve seen him play a gay man in Milk, and a goofball stoner in Pineapple Express. Will we get to see the heartthrob in scrubs for his next role? Not exactly a fantasy we’ve held before, but who knows, we could give it a try.

Watch the premiere of General Hospital on November 23, and let us know what you think of the show’s newest addition.