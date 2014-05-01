Burn: James Franco Denies Ever Sleeping With Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan caused quite a stir when a list of her purported sexual partners started making the rounds, a list she later admitted was real, and that she had made during rehab.

Now one of the notables from the list, James Franco, has responded to being included on the list along with Ashton Kutcher and Colin Farrell. He appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show yesterday, calling Lohan “delusional” and a “stalker.”

“I never had sex with Lindsay Lohan,” he said. “I will swear on anything you ask that I have never had sex with Lindsay Lohan,” Franco attested. “I bet if you brought her in here and you asked her face, ‘Did you have sex with James?’ she would say ‘Yes.’ I think she’s that…”

Delusional?” Stern said.

“Or doesn’t remember?” Franco responded.

What did happen between the two? Apparently a make out session years ago that Franco doesn’t remember that fondly. “Alright, we maybe kissed. It was lame. I can’t believe she put me on that private list! She’s so delusional!”

A maybe even stranger encounter that Lohan and Franco have had happened at the Chateau Marmont hotel more recently. “We were at this hotel during a very dark period of her history…and it seemed pretty damn clear that she liked me,” Franco recalled. “She’d come out to the pool area and find me,” he continued. “She even broke into my room one time … I open my eyes and there’s Lindsay in my room at 3 a.m.”

As for how Franco responded to the break in? “It sounds so nerdy, but I read her a story,” he said. “I will swear on my mother’s life that I never had sex with her.”

There you have it—break into Franco’s hotel room and he might just read to you.

Whose side are you on—Lohan or Franco’s? Share your thoughts in the comments below!