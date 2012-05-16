James Franco, James Dean & The Art Exhibit You Don’t Want To Miss

We’ve already talked at length about how talented James Franco and the rest of his family is, so color us not surprised that all our LA friends are going bat sh%t crazy over the new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art that just opened this past weekend.

Rebel, which is produced by Franco, is a collection of film, photos and modern art installations that explores the movie classic Rebel Without A Cause with a focus on things like moral decay, gender roles, adolescence and sexual identity. Aesthetically designed to look like a film set, Franco and his friends (including pal Terry Richardson) have left no stone unturned and have infused the classic Americana flick with machete-wielding girls, existential art films, car crashes and picks of Franco in drag.

Franco, who’s played an artist on TV (General Hospital, natch), seems to have warmed to the role and taken it a step further with the launch of his new book, Dangerous Book Four Boys. The book pays homage to his 2010 art exhibit in NYC and offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the themes, pieces and elements that wove it together.

With Gucci and 7 for all Mankind clearly in the actor’s corner this time around, it seems like Franco can do no wrong across the fashion, art and celebrity space…though we’re pretty sure one more cover story in Soap Opera Digest might put this into question.

