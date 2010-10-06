James Franco In Drag! Creepy Kid Models

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
Photo: Candy
- James Franco in drag. Weirdly enough, still hot. (Styleite)
Photo:Witchery
- These kid models look terrifyingly mature. Creepy or cute? (NY Mag)
- Bleach Black found some jeans that look like more insane versions of the Proenza splatter jeans. (Bleach Black)
- The Kardashians are invading NYC. The girls are opening a Dash location in Manhattan. Do they really want to compete with Opening Ceremony and Blue and Cream? (NY Post)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @Fashionista_com [Fashionista.com] Please sir, can I have this outfit? https://imageshack.com/7e3vsn Those metal bars are so telling…
- RT @americanapparel Admit it: Yes or No, I have worn head to toe American Apparel? But really, will anyone admit to that?
- RT @cmbenz [Chris Benz] Princeton is so glamorous I simply can’t decide which eating club to join! #backtoschool The Ivy League is so chic.
- RT @dkny ooh for a quick second I imagined it was Friday at 5 o’clock…that wasn’t very fun… Worse than thinking Monday is still Sunday…
- RT @JohnnyGWeir Disco packing to “La Bomba” by @ricky_martin. God I love this song. God, we love Johnny’s tweets.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Out now: the full video of MODELGEDDON, a short fashion film which stars models Alessandra Ambrosio, Ana Beatriz Barros, Claudia Mason and Julie Ordon, with clothing entirely by Versace made in collaboration with LOVE magazine on Facebook.