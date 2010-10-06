StyleCaster
James Franco In Drag! Creepy Kid Models

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
102821 1286402246 486x James Franco In Drag! Creepy Kid Models
Photo: Candy

  • James Franco in drag. Weirdly enough, still hot. (Styleite)

102820 1286401982 486x James Franco In Drag! Creepy Kid Models
Photo:Witchery

  • These kid models look terrifyingly mature. Creepy or cute? (NY Mag)
  • The Kardashians are invading NYC. The girls are opening a Dash location in Manhattan. Do they really want to compete with Opening Ceremony and Blue and Cream? (NY Post)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

102823 1286403728 James Franco In Drag! Creepy Kid Models

  • RT @americanapparel Admit it: Yes or No, I have worn head to toe American Apparel? But really, will anyone admit to that?
  • RT @cmbenz [Chris Benz] Princeton is so glamorous I simply can’t decide which eating club to join! #backtoschool The Ivy League is so chic.

  • RT @dkny ooh for a quick second I imagined it was Friday at 5 o’clock…that wasn’t very fun… Worse than thinking Monday is still Sunday…
  • RT @JohnnyGWeir Disco packing to “La Bomba” by @ricky_martin. God I love this song. God, we love Johnny’s tweets.


TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Out now: the full video of MODELGEDDON, a short fashion film which stars models Alessandra Ambrosio, Ana Beatriz Barros, Claudia Mason and Julie Ordon, with clothing entirely by Versace made in collaboration with LOVE magazine on Facebook.

