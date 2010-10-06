James Franco In Drag! Creepy Kid Models

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!



James Franco in drag. Weirdly enough, still hot. (Styleite)



These kid models look terrifyingly mature. Creepy or cute? (NY Mag)

Bleach Black found some jeans that look like more insane versions of the Proenza splatter jeans. (Bleach Black)

The Kardashians are invading NYC. The girls are opening a Dash location in Manhattan. Do they really want to compete with Opening Ceremony and Blue and Cream? (NY Post)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @Fashionista_com [Fashionista.com] Please sir, can I have this outfit? https://imageshack.com/7e3vsn Those metal bars are so telling…

RT @americanapparel Admit it: Yes or No, I have worn head to toe American Apparel? But really, will anyone admit to that?

RT @cmbenz [Chris Benz] Princeton is so glamorous I simply can’t decide which eating club to join! #backtoschool The Ivy League is so chic.

RT @dkny ooh for a quick second I imagined it was Friday at 5 o’clock…that wasn’t very fun… Worse than thinking Monday is still Sunday…

RT @JohnnyGWeir Disco packing to “La Bomba” by @ricky_martin. God I love this song. God, we love Johnny’s tweets.



TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Out now: the full video of MODELGEDDON, a short fashion film which stars models Alessandra Ambrosio, Ana Beatriz Barros, Claudia Mason and Julie Ordon, with clothing entirely by Versace made in collaboration with LOVE magazine on Facebook.