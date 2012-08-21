James Franco Designs Hipster-Approved Tees for Seven for All Mankind

James Franco is at it again, and this time “it” doesn’t involve attending another Ivy League university or throwing on a pair of horn-rimmed glasses to play Allen Ginsberg. Franco is dipping his feet even further into the fashion pond and designing a line of T-shirts for Seven For All Mankind.

The Gucci spokesman has a relationship with the jeans company, having previously directed their campaign, so we’re not surprised they decided to expand his responsibilities. According to WWD, the T-shirts all feature Polaroid images that Franco took while he filmed the fall campaign. They will be sold for $89 starting on September 6 in the brand’s stores and on its website, just in time for Fashion’s Night Out.

While we love James Franco, we have to admit this seems a bit silly. $89 for a T-shirt isn’t exactly a great deal, and when it comes to photography, he’s not exactly Mario Testino. Still, we have a feeling Franco has enough of a following to ensure the tees are a hit.

Take a look at the tees above and let us know if you’d scoop up a pair!