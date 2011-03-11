James Franco Gives Us Some Armpit For Vogue Hommes Int’l

The biggest Vogue news of the day is, of course, the release of Emmanuelle Alt’s first cover for Vogue Paris, but another pretty awesomeand hilariouscover was quietly debuted today. Vogue Hommes International features an awkwardly posed James Franco, shot by Terry Richardson, and between his tight tank top and running his fingers through his hair, he’s looking more Playgirl than Vogue Paris. He has a cute face and all, but this photo makes me a little bit uncomfortableI much prefer his Fall 2010 Candy Magazine cover, where Richardson captured him in full on drag.

According to Vogue.fr, Franco was chosen as the spring/summer face of the magazine because he’s seductive and gentlemanlylike a modern day James Dean. Nothing says “sexy rebel” like showing off your armpit hair, right? Ew. If you’re not tired of James Franco already, this might be the final straw.