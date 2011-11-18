James Franco Does Everything, Makes Seven For All Mankind Ad

Okay, now I know we all love us some James Franco — and why shouldn’t we? He’s sexy, talented and seems to be a nice guy. However, it’s baffling to me how so many people just put work into his hands when he has no notable experience to speak of. Sure, he turned those Gucci campaigns to gold, but what does he really know about fashion?

Nonetheless, the busiest man in the business has been tapped by Seven For All Mankind to direct and photograph the denim brand’s upcoming spring campaign. Obviously, he has never done anything remotely like this, so the results will be interesting.

Franco seems excited about the project, telling WWD, “For me, it’s an excuse to be creative. They’re giving me a lot of freedom.It’s about having the opportunity to be creative in a new way and they are going to provide all the toys and the cast and everything else.”

The details of the campaign, which will be shot on December 11, are being kept on the down-low, but apparently it’s supposed to portray a “free-spirited and glamorous California lifestyle.” Barry Miguel, the president of Seven For All Mankind, stated, “We want to tell our story about our California roots and James Franco so embodies the ideals of California.”

I really have no idea what this means, but my guess is that there will be plenty of bros with facial hair, surfboards and girls in tiny bikinis. Live the dream, Jamie. Live the dream.