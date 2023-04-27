James Corden’s Net Worth: He Gave Up 8 Figures Leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

A British comedian and popular talk show host, he’s been a household name in the entertainment industry for years. With his infectious humor and impressive range of talents, James Corden’s net worth is hardly surprising—but it could’ve been even higher had he not decided to end his time on The Late Late Show after just eight years.

Corden burst onto the scene in March 2015 when he took over from Craig Ferguson as the host of the popular talk show, launching his viral Carpool Karaoke series in 2015 with Mariah Carey, but it was guest Adele in 2016 that provided the year’s biggest moment on YouTube. In a subsequent episode when music legend Paul McCartney sat in the passenger seat, it earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special. “I just always felt he was made for” the segment, Corden told Variety of McCartney at the time. “Genuinely every day since that went out, somebody somewhere has talked to me about it. It’s rare to have a segment on a late-night talk show that would seep into the public consciousness in that way.”

For his contributions to the entertainment industry, in a career that would eventually include 22 Primetime Emmy nominations and the host of the 70th Tony Awards, Corden was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2015.

What is James Corden’s net worth?

James Corden’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in Hillingdon, London in 1978, Corden got his start in show business as a child actor. He appeared in a number of television shows and films in the UK, including Boyz Unlimited and Fat Friends. However, it wasn’t until he landed a role in the hit British comedy series Gavin and Stacey that he really started to gain recognition

Gavin and Stacey, which aired from 2007 to 2010, was a huge success in the UK and Corden’s portrayal of the lovable character Smithy was a big part of its appeal. The show was critically acclaimed and won several awards, including Corden’s BAFTA in 2008 for Best Comedy Performance. After Gavin and Stacey ended, Corden continued to work in television and film, but it wasn’t until he landed the gig as host of The Late Late Show on CBS in 2015 that his career really took off in the US.

The Late Late Show with James Corden quickly became a hit, thanks in part to Corden’s talent for comedy and his ability to connect with his guests, but he admitted in an early interview with Vulture from 2015 that he was a little nervous going in. “I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never done a show similar to this in any way, really. I’m very proud of the shows that we’ve done so far. We found our feet a lot quicker than I ever thought we were going to, and I’m very proud of that.”

He continued: “I mean, historically, these shows only get better. I feel a lot more confident in those interview scenarios. But there’s also an element of guests feeling more confident and comfortable because of a greater understanding of the show that they’re coming on to. Our biggest hurdle at the start was trying to get people to book the show because, understandably, lots of people said, “We’ll wait and see what the show’s like, and then we’ll come on.”

Corden announced he was leaving The Late Late Show in April 2022 and that his final show would be in the spring of 2023. It was later revealed that his final episode would air on Thursday, April 27, 2023. During an interview with The Sun UK on April 26, 2023, Corden responded to reports he’d been offered an eight-figure bonus to stay in the US. “It was a lovely offer from my boss but staying for the money would be the wrong reason to do it,” he said. “You have got to keep changing stuff up. You have to keep going and exploring and finding more stuff about yourself in the journey of it all. Right now, there are a lot of unknowns. It just feels very strange—knowing everything is going to change but trying to hang on to the fact that change is fundamentally a good thing.”

What was James Corden’s Late Late Show salary?

According to reports, Corden’s salary for hosting The Late Late Show was around $6 million per year. This figure obviously doesn’t include any additional income he’s earned from other ventures, such as acting, producing, or endorsing products.

In addition to The Late Late Show, Corden has also appeared in a number of films and television shows in recent years. He had a starring role in the hit 2018 film Peter Rabbit and has also appeared in films like Into the Woods and Ocean’s 8. He’s also lent his voice to several animated projects, including Trolls and The Emoji Movie. Corden has also been involved in several theater productions over the years. In 2011, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway play One Man, Two Guvnors. He’s also appeared in West End productions of The History Boys and Avenue Q.

Aside from his work in entertainment, Corden has also been involved in several philanthropic endeavors. He’s a supporter of the charity Comic Relief, which raises money for people in need in the UK and Africa. He’s also been involved with the charity Stand Up to Cancer, which raises money for cancer research.

In addition to his talent, Corden has also been savvy about building his brand and capitalizing on his success. He’s launched his own production company, Fulwell 73, which has produced a number of successful television shows and films, including Carpool Karaoke: The Series and the upcoming live-action Cinderella, which stars Camila Cabello.

Corden has also been involved in a number of endorsement deals over the years. In 2016, he was the face of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke campaign, and in 2019, he appeared in a series of ads for Samsung. These deals have undoubtedly added to Corden’s already substantial net worth.

Corden’s success hasn’t come without its share of controversy. In 2019, he faced criticism for his role in the film Cats, which was widely panned by critics and audiences alike, some even called for him to be removed from The Late Late Show as a result. His viral series Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts—which asks guests to either answer a deeply personal/controversial question or eat questionable food—also faced criticism and anti-Asian sentiment for referring to certain international delicates as “really disgusting” and “horrific”.

“The foods that are presented are meant to be ‘gross,’ as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead,” a petition, created in early June 2021 by TikToker Kim Saira following her viral TikTok on the segment, read. It garnered more than 45,000 signatures. “However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He’s presented foods such as balut, century-old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people.”

As a result, The Late Late Show and Corden agreed to adjust the dishes used. “We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods,” Corden said during an interview with Howard Stern, per Deadline. “As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.”

Despite these setbacks, however, Corden has continued to thrive in the entertainment industry, and his net worth continues to grow. As of 2023, he’s estimated to be one of the wealthiest talk show hosts in the world, alongside the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon.

