Watch: Britney Spears and James Corden Sing ‘Toxic’

What a week it’s been for Britney Spears. Her first album in three years, Glory, is due out Friday—though it leaked over the weekend. She’s performing at the VMAs this Sunday. And she’s doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden of The Late Late Show. Last night, we were treated to a preview of the video with a clip featuring the two singing “Toxic.”

In it, we also see Corden ask Britney if her two sons have seen her Las Vegas show, and when she says yes, he proceeds to tell her about the time he saw his mom in her underwear as a kid. “You’re so dirty!” Britney says, slapping him.

We’ll all just have to wait until tomorrow to see what else happens, but for now, enjoy the clip above.