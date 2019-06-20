Jameela Jamila Clapped Back At Amber Rose For Promoting A “Detox Tea” While Pregnant

Spill the tea—wait! No. Don’t spill the tea. Amber Rose is under fire for promoting a detox tea while pregnant. The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil addressed the tea company and Amber Rose for the promotional adds and products, which she deems, “laxative nonsense.” We won’t go as far as to say the women are feuding, but there is definitely some steamy tension boiling up. (Just LMK when the tea puns get to be too much). So here’s what’s gone down so far.

Yesterday, Rose decided to promote a Flat Tummy product aimed at pregnant women. She said the tea is not a detox tea, but is rather intended to help expecting mothers with those “bloated, nauseous, blah feeling days.” Then, as if predicting people would take issue with this tea business, she decided to stop the hate before it happened, telling viewers to, “stop riding the bandwagon and think for yourselves.”

Naturally, the internet did not heed Rose’s request, and quickly began shaming the model. Which is just…unnecessary? But also…maybe valid? We don’t know. We’ll let you decide. Many followers began informing Rose that the “bloating” she’s referring to is “called a baby.” Thank you Dr. Instagram! But Jamila joined in, attempting to stop people from buying into bogus products. “FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR… PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved?” Jamila asked. “Are we… f*cking… KIDDING?” She also tagged the Food and Drug Administration because she’s #thorough.

One Jamila supporter replied to her tweet saying, “I was curious about the ingredients (which I couldn’t find) but look at the very bottom. It says, “Please do not use the products available on the site when pregnant or breastfeeding.” WTF @ jameelajamil” Uh oh!

Well, we wouldn’t rush to buy this tea if you’re expecting. We think the lesson here is do what you want but don’t always trust a celebrity endorsement without checking facts first. Maybe even consult your doctor—novel idea, we know—but seems like a good rule of thumb!