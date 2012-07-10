Jam of the Week: Dancing in the Dark to Charli XCX’s “You’re the One”

Here at the StyleCaster office, we’ve been loving the powerful sounds of teenage goth-pop powerhouse, Charli XCX.

For this week’s jam, we’re taking a page from Charli, a.k.a. Charlotte Aitchison, and embracing the dark synth-pop sweetness of her newest single “You’re the One.” If you love the likes of Robyn or Marina & the Diamonds (she’s worked with Robyn’s producer Patrik Berger and even supported the singer in London), you’re sure to love Charli’s dark, catchy style.

This goth pop princess has been catching a lot of attention for her synth-driven pop anthems and unique melodic sensibility. Although she just emerged into the public eye fairly recently, this talented teenager has actually been around for a while, performing in bands since the age of seven and releasing her debut album at the ripe age of fourteen. When describing the inspiration for the “You’re the One” video, Charli uses her vivid imagination to “create a tension between vulnerable childhood innocence and knowing darkness.” This contrast is evident in the pairing of the empty warehouse setting of “You’re the One” and the tone of the song with its colorful details and Charli’s sweet, romantically-themed lyrics.

Directed by Dawn Shadforth, this alluring video brings a cute innocence to modern-day minimalist goth. Combining black lipstick and combat boots with girly hearts and flirty skirts, this little ditty is as charming as the girl behind it!

