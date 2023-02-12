Jalen Hurts’ Net Worth Includes 7 Figures He Makes as the Eagles’ Rookie QB—He’s Expected to Pull Way More After He Re-Signs

A star quarterback still in his rookie year, Jalen Hurts’ net worth is modest compared to those in the NFL with more experience, but we can only assume it’ll blossom from here on out.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, born in 1998, was drafted into the NFL as the 53rd pick in round two of the 2020 draft. He made his debut in December of that year after veteran QB Carson Wentz’s performance began to deteriorate. Hurts came from a hugely successful college football career, throwing for a monstrous 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns in his freshman year at Alabama Crimson Tide.

As a second-year starter in the NFL, the fact that Hurts has delivered MVP-level performances is noteworthy. Upon securing his team’s place in Super Bowl LVII on January 29, 2023, by taking out the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, he said: “I don’t really know how to feel, to be honest. You work really hard to put yourself in this position and I’m forever grateful. Only God knows the things that each individual on this team has been able to overcome for us to come together as a team and do something special as a group. That’s what means the most. I always want to go out there and give my best regardless of what’s going on because I don’t want to let down the guy next to me. That makes us all go harder.”

What is Jalen Hurts’ net worth?

Jalen Hurts’ net worth is around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Hurts made his NFL debut in 2020 and took the Eagles to the Super Bowl just two years later. It’s a momentous achievement for an athlete who felt in the beginning that people “probably didn’t even want” him to be drafted, per a post-game press conference.

Going into Super Bowl LVII, Hurts has one year left on his rookie deal—which he signed in 2020 for $6 million over four years with a $1.9 million signing bonus and $2.8 million in guaranteed money. In the 2022/23 season, Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns, the fourth-best in the NFL.

Hurts is entering his contract year in 2023 and is scheduled to make $4.304 million on a $4,789,486 salary cap number. Joel Correy, a sports agent who writes for CBS, speculated executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman “shouldn’t have any issue, at a minimum, treating Hurts like he did Carson Wentz, his predecessor. Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in June 2019 after his third NFL season containing a then NFL record $107,870,683 of guarantees with $66 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal was worth up to $144 million through salary escalators. As 2016’s second overall pick, Wentz had two years remaining on his rookie contract because of a fifth-year option in 2020.” At one point, Wenz was the NFL’s fourth-highest-paid player, earning $32 million per year with his extension.

Hurts’ Eagles teammates could not be more supportive of allowing him to continue his incredible record, but they have one request: “All I know is, and this is a fact: He’s about to get paid!” left tackle Jordan Mailata told ESPN in January 2023 after the Eagles nabbed the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. “Oh, my god. Pay the man! Second year as a full-year starter, and he’s taking us to the Super Bowl? Set I don’t know how many records. All I know is, that man is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Hurts is hardworking personally, but he also surrounds himself with equally ambitious people. His management team, all women, is a sign of his dedication to improving the game for everyone. He brought on his agent Nicole Lynn when he was drafted in 2020 and on February 12, 2023, she’ll be the first Black woman agent to represent a player at the Super Bowl. “I know the agent world in the NFL, and all sports, is very male-dominated,” he told Sports Illustrated in August 2022. “But Nicole was really on top of her stuff. She was prepared. She knew what she was talking about. She was hungry. And she was determined. And I feel that determination like that never rests. Once you come across such a determined individual, that just hits me a little different.”

He continued: “I admire anyone who puts their head down and works for what they want. And I know women who do that daily, but they don’t get the same praise as men—they don’t get the praise that they deserve. I’ve seen that now with tons of different women in my life that are hustlers. Athletes, coaches, women in the business world of sports. I see it all the time. And they deserve their flowers too. So, if me saying something about it brings more attention to it, then I’m all for that.”

According to Zippia, men make up 77 percent of sports agents and the most common ethnicity among sports agents is white (61.5 percent). Women make up just 23 percent of NFL agents, and of that, only 10.4 percent are Black (men or women). “I have a team of straight hustlers,” Hurts continued to SI. “They get things done. And that’s how I am on the field and off the field. We’re all trying to accomplish something.”

