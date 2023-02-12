Jalen Hurts’ Diet Lets Him Deadlift 2.5x His Body Weight—Here Are the Foods the QB Eats & Avoids

A health king. One of the most promising rookie quarterbacks in the nation, Jalen Hurts has one of the fittest lifestyles among football players. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has proved time and time again that he’s a powerhouse in and out of the field. So with all of the glory, what is Jalen Hurts’ diet and how does he stay fit all the time?

Jalen Hurts was born in 1998 in Channelview, Texas. He was drafted into the NFL as the 53rd pick in round two of the 2020 draft. He made his debut in December of that year after veteran QB Carson Wentz’s performance began to deteriorate. Hurts also thrived during his college football career, throwing over 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns in his freshman year at the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

So what is Jalen Hurt’s diet? Read more below to find out.

What is Jalen Hurts’ diet?

What is Jalen Hurts’ diet? The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has an extremely healthy diet that consists of no sugary drinks and eating greens all the time. When asked about his weight during the offseason at a press conference in the summer of 2022, Hurts said, “I’m not necessarily lighter. I’m the same weight, about 220. Consistently 220 throughout my days. I just basically feel cleaner in terms of drinking water and laying off the sugary drinks.” He added that he loves lemonade and found an alternative drink Lemon Perfect that has less calories but has tons of flavors and still works for him. “Just changing things that I put in my body. I think it’s really helped as far as my conditioning,” he said. “How I feel when I wake up. Eating my greens, eating a lot of protein, and drinking a lot of water so I think it’s very beneficial.”

Though he eats lots of healthy food, Hurts confessed that he loves to put hot sauce on everything. In an interview with GQ on 10 Things He Can’t Live Without, he pulls out a bottle of Louisiana Hot Sauce. “One of my big essentials, my hot sauce. Being where I’m from, I mean, we put this on everything. If it’s missing a little piece just put a little Louisiana on there. Not to Tabasco, not nothing else, I need Louisiana’s. One of my essentials would’ve been Popeye’s and it is an essential. I grew up eating a two-piece Tuesday special. Every Tuesday, you could get two pieces of chicken, a drum and a thigh for 99 cent. Brings back so many childhood memories. I’m taking things to the next level, in terms of my diet. I don’t eat it as much, but every blue moon. I gotta get me a two piece or a three piece with a red bean, apple pie, grape jelly, lemonade, all that. But for now I just throw the hot sauce on whatever I can, try and keep it simple. He also shouts out Lemon Perfect again as he says, “You know, I talked about how I like Popeye’s and like drinking lemonade, all that. Now I got to the point where I don’t do that as much. I try and find healthier options to consume something that’s flavorful. Lemon Perfect get the job done.

What is Jalen Hurts’ workout plan?

What is Jalen Hurts’ workout plan? Jalen Hurts has a very vigorous workout plan—one that involves him deadlifting 600 lbs. The star quarterback reportedly started powerlifting when he was 15 years old and he would go to powerlifting meets in high school.

When Hurts was playing in college with Crimson Tide, Hurts squatted 450 lbs, which was 2.5 times his body weight. He also hit a max bench press of 275 lbs. “He might only be a freshman, but Jalen Hurts is one of the strongest people on the entire team,” his former school captioned a video of him lifting.

To describe his own workout and strength, he said that “I’m still cockstrong, though,” meaning that he is self-assured. “This offseason I did something I’ve never done before, you know what I’m saying,” Hurts told reporters on June 2, 2023. “I went to Cali and I worked out there. I got some good work out there. And I talked about how I was still in the front part of my career so I’m still trying to figure out what my offseason looks like. “Where do I want to train? What does that look like? Where am I going to be? I think that that’s something over time that I’ll find on my own and as the years go on, I’ll simply kind of figure that out myself.”

Teammate Lane Johnson also marveled at Hurts’ lifting abilities. “He’s super strong,” Johnson told Philadelphia’s local NBC station. “His dad has been a coach his whole life, he came from a coaching background. He’s an ex-powerlifter, so he maybe could have out-deadlifted me if he wanted to but trying to hold it back for my ego’s sake.”

