Who Is Jalen Hurts Dating? He Met His GF in College—Inside Their Private Relationship & Why Fans Want Him to Marry Her

The Philadelphia Eagles are definitely a dominant force in the NFL once more and it's all thanks to their star quarterback.

The Eagles QB helped his team fight their way to Super Bowl LVII at the end of the 2022/23 season. “My first year here [people] probably didn’t even want [me drafted] here. It was probably one of those things. But it always handles itself,” Hurts said in a press conference after his team won against the San Francisco 49ers to nab the NFC Championship on January 29, 2023. He referenced a Bible verse, “John 13:7: ‘You may not know now but later you’ll understand.’ Hopefully, people understand.”

Though he keeps his dating life extremely private, Hurts is super open about the women who have helped him build his career “I’ve put a lot of trust and faith in a female-driven team,” he told Sports Illustrated about his agent Nicole Lynn and naming others such as Chantal Romain, Shakeemah Simmons-Winter and Jenna Malphrus on his media relations and client services management team, along with Rachel Everett, who handles some of his marketing. He also added, “I admire anyone who puts their head down and works for what they want. And I know women who do that daily, but they don’t get the same praise as men—they don’t get the praise that they deserve. I’ve seen that now with tons of different women in my life that are hustlers. Athletes, coaches, women in the business world of sports. I see it all the time. And they deserve their flowers too. So if me saying something about it brings more attention to it, then I’m all for that.”

So the question is, who is Jalen Hurts dating right now?

Who is Jalen Hurts dating?

Who is Jalen Hurts dating? Jalen Hurts is currently dating Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows. The two remain very private about their dating life—they don’t post about each other on social media or talk about each other in interviews. However, when the Eagles secured their spot in Super Bowl LVII after winning the NFC Championship, Burrows walked with her man on the field for the first time. Sporting a chic caramel coat and sunglasses, she stood right beside him to celebrate their victorious win.

Not much is known about their relationship, but many news outlets speculate the two met at the University of Alabama in 2016 where they both spent their undergrad careers. Hurts played three years at Bama under Nick Saban and led the Crimson Tide to the 2017 championship game, but he transferred his senior year to the University of Oklahoma in 2019.

Burrows has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Spanish and a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama, according to her LinkedIn. She was a member of several honor societies like SGA Board of Governors, Spanish Outreach, Alpha Kappa Alpha, NPHC and Tuscaloosa ARTS. She even made the Dean’s List and was MBA Vice President during her tenure at the school. She served as captain of the MBA Case Team, something she described as “one of my most memorable moments of grad school,” on her LinkedIn. She even led the team to victory in 2019, winning the national SEC Championship.

Burrows was hired by IBM right after graduation in 2019 and started her career as a senior client experience consultant in Dallas. She rose up the ranks as a Financial Sales Executive to her current position as an AI partner. In her LinkedIn bio, she described herself as a very hard-working person. “Nothing excites me more than a challenge to grow and improve. I believe in bringing curiosity, drive, and passion into everything I do,” she states on her LinkedIn.

Burrows is super private about her social media presence, making her playoff appearance somewhat surprising. Burrows’ Instagram is private and she has less than 2,000 followers. Her Instagram bio states that her “love language: wine.” Meanwhile, the Eagles QB doesn’t post anything about his relationship on his Instagram.

After the couple went public at the game in January 2023, many fans went online to share their thoughts about the QB being taken. “Not me being upset finding out Jalen Hurts has a girlfriend like I ever had a chance😅😅😅,” one user tweeted. Many others were so supportive of their relationship, with one person tweeting, “Jalen Hurts girlfriend makes about $6-10 million.. black .. educated .. was top of her class .. she is an AKA ..@JalenHurts marry her. I just did my research I love this for you 😭”

On what inspires him and the team on the days leading up to the Super Bowl, he said, “I think you just have to focus on everything that’s in front of you and keep the main thing [as] the main thing.” Hurts told reporters at the February 2 press conference before the big Game Day, “There’s a lot of distractions all the time and I think this time of year, when you’re fortunate enough to make it this far, they’re amplified. So hopefully everybody can stay focused on the task at hand. Enjoy the moment, embrace the moment — but also stay focused on what matters.”

