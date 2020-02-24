Jake Paul Just Admitted Defeat in His Feud With Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Don’t mess with Gigi’s man. Jake Paul responded to Gigi Hadid’s Zayn Malik tweet, and he agreed that he was a bit of an asshole over the weekend when he dissed the former One Direction for not attending his party. The drama started on Saturday, February 22, when Jake tweeted to his 3 million Twitter followers that Zayn was a “little guy” because he told the YouTube star to “fuck off.”

“almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when i was being nice to him,” Jake wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “zane ik you’re reading this.. stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

The tweet didn’t sit well with Zayn’s girlfriend, Gigi, who clapped back at Jake with her own tweet. “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” she wrote. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.” OK! Savage Gigi! Come through! The model’s tweet has since 100,000 retweets and 800,000 likes (and counting.)

Less than 24 hours after the drama, Jake deleted his tweet and low-key apologized to Zayn and Gigi for his behavior. “someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a fucking idiot,” he tweeted. Though he didn’t @ them, many of his followers took the tweet as an admission of defeat and an apology toward the couple.

Zayn and Gigi have dated on and off since 2015. After their most recent split in January 2019, the couple confirmed they’re back on in February after Gigi posted an Instagram photo of Zayn on her family farm for Valentine’s Day. Clue about the couple’s reunion popped up in December when Gigi posted an Instagram Stories photo of her cooking Zayn’s mom’s recipe.

Despite their breakups, Zayn and Gigi seem to be a united front. Sorry to this man, Jake Paul.