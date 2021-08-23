Jake & Liberty Just Quit ‘Love Island’—Here’s Whether They’re Still Together

Since they quit in the final five, viewers want to know if Jake and Liberty are still together from Love Island UK season 7 or whether their breakup on the show was the real end to their relationship.

But before we reveal Jake and Liberty’s relationship now, let’s explain how Love Island works for those who don’t know: Love Island, which originally premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005, starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within seconds of meeting each other, the contestants are asked to couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling, and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island UK, that prize is 50,000 pounds. However, the money doesn’t go to the couple as a whole. Instead, it goes to one person by random draw. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves. Love Island UK premiered in 2005 but was rebooted in June 2015, which is when it became the show fans know today. Season 7, which premiered in June 2021, was filmed at a villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

What was Jake and Liberty’s relationship like on Love Island UK?

Jake Cornish, a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare, and Liberty Poole, a 21-year-old waitress and marketing student from Birmingham, were two of 10 original contestants on Love Island UK season 7, which premiered in June. They coupled up at the first coupling and stayed together until day 54 when they decided to quit the series in the final five.

So why did Jake and Liberty break up? Well, cracks in their relationships started to show within the first few days when Jake told other contestants that Liberty’s personality was “mint” but he didn’t have the urge to “rip her clothes off” or have sex with her. The clip was played for Liberty and other contestants during the “Mad Movies” night in week 6, which came two weeks after Jake asked Liberty to be his girlfriend. After the movie night, Jake and Liberty had more drama when Liberty had a conversation with Jake about claims their relationship was one-sided. During the conversation, Jake told Liberty he loved her, but when Liberty revealed the news to other contestants, they warned her that Jake was just telling her what she wanted to hear.

Cracks in their relationship continued in week 8 when Jake joked that Liberty had given him the “ick” because she was messy and that their relationship was “all about” her when she showed him a photo of them together where his eyes were closed. Liberty later breaks up with Jake after realizing that he isn’t the one for her. After the two’s final date, Jake and Liberty decide to leave Love Island UK season 7. “We just both come to the conclusion obviously that at this moment in time, it’s best for us to go our separate ways and we’re going to leave the villa,” Liberty said. “We just obviously don’t want to be here and take up a place when obviously you guys are all strong couples and that was us at one point, but that’s not us anymore.”

But what happened after they left the villa? Are they Jake and Liberty still together or is their relationship *really* over?

Are Jake and Liberty still together from Love Island UK?

So…are Jake and Liberty still together from Love Island UK? The answer is no, but there’s a chance they could get back together in the future. In an interview on This Morning on August 23, 2021, Liberty revealed that she “still loves” Jake, but believes she made the “right decision” to end their relationship.

“Obviously, I do still love him,” she said. “It is hard being around him. I do think I made the right decision because you’ve got to put your feelings first.” Jake added, “Enough was enough. My head was in overdrive. It was so intense. We were at a wall.”

While Jake agreed that their breakup was for the best, he also hinted that he and Liberty could try to pursue a relationship together outside of the villa. “I feel like it’ll be a lot easier on the outside. I don’t know yet…I’d like to think so,” he said.

Liberty also confirmed that she and Jake are on good terms since their split. “I’m feeling good. I definitely made the right decision,” Liberty said. “There’s no animosity there. We get on really well. You can never say never because you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But for now we made the right decision. I still have love for him. But I wasn’t happy.”

Jake also revealed that he still has feelings for Liberty. “My feelings haven’t changed for Liberty,” he said. “It’s very raw, being away from each other I’ve missed her.” Liberty added, “A lot of different things were said. I think the energy was off. I felt like I was treading on eggshells. I just felt like we just weren’t getting on, so that’s why I called it off. After we got out of the honeymoon phase, we did see things differently.”

