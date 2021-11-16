Here’s How Jake Really Felt After Taylor Shaded Him For Dating 20-Somethings on Her New Album

We know all too well that Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift‘s relationship has been the subject of many headlines for years already—and after the re-release of Red, it looks like this isn’t changing anytime soon.

With that, fans are also looking to see how the Southpaw actor, 40, is reacting to his ex’s songs about him. Swift—who released Red, Taylor’s Version on Friday, November 12—seemingly shaded their past relationship in music videos released for songs like “I Bet You Think About Me” and the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well” alongside the album drop. Just one day after Swift’s “All Too Well” short film, Gyllenhaal, for his part, stepped out on the town for an appearance at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. While he was there, onlookers observed his “mood.” According to one eyewitness, the Guilty star didn’t appear to be all too bothered by Swift’s latest release.

“Jake was in a good mood,” a source at the event told Us Weekly. The insider noted that the Brokeback Mountain actor—who arrived by himself after walking the red carpet—was “escorted” inside the event on November 13, 2021. “He was proud to be there to present the award for sound editing to Mandell Winter,” the eyewitness added at the time.

On Swift’s re-recorded version of Red, the singer included updated versions of what many fans have long speculated to be digs at Gyllenhaal following their whirlwind relationship in 2010. The pair, who were first spotted together in October of that year, reportedly dated for three months before going their separate ways. Gyllenhaal was 29 whereas Taylor was only 20 when they first started dating, making him 9 years older than the star.

Swift seemed to shade their age difference in her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” singing, “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine/ And that made me want to die.” Later she adds, “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age,” which many fans have since interpreted as another blow to Gyllenhaal. After all, the actor, now 40, is currently dating a 25-year-old model, Jeanne Cadieu.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.