Are Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams Dating?!

Clearly, it’s the week of the are-they-or-aren’t-they dinner dates in Hollywood. Just yesterday, we reported that Rihanna was spotted getting nice and cozy with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at an L.A. restaurant, and now it seems Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams are also creating buzz thanks to some dinners of their own.

A source told the New York Post‘s Page Six that the pair was spotted at a New York City restaurant on Saturday before heading to Madison Square Garden to see a boxing match. “They arrived together and sat next to each other,” said the spy, adding the actors were “in deep conversation.” They stayed for an hour at the packed party and “looked happy and very friendly.”

A few days before that, the actors—who are co-starring in the upcoming boxing flick “Southpaw” along with Lupita Nyong’o and Forest Whitaker—shared an intimate dinner in Pittsburgh, where the film is being shot.

The 30-year-old actor—who previously has been linked Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift—has been single since splitting from model Alyssa Miller late last year.

And as for Rachel, 35: she dated a couple famous dudes, blah, blah, blah—but we all know the only one that really matters, and it rhymes with Lion Rosling.

To be fair, if she’s not getting back together with Gosling, from whom she famously split in 2007, Jake’ not a bad choice.