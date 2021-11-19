Jake Gyllenhaal’s Net Worth Reveals How Much Less He Makes Than Ex Taylor Swift

If you’ve been curious about his “silver spoon” lifestyle, you may want to know what Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth is and how it compares to exes like Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon.

Gyllenhaal—whose full name is Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal—was born on December 19, 1980, in Los Angeles. His mother is film producer and screen writer Naomi Foner and his actor is movie director Stephen Gyllenhaal. His older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal (whom he co-starred with in 2001’s Donnie Darko), is also an actor. Gyllenhaal attended Harvard-Westlake High School, a preparatory school in Studio City, and grew up on the east side of Los Angeles, which he called “unfashionable” in a 2011 interview with The Guardian. “Both my parents, my mother in particular, were always very socially conscious,” he said at the time. “My mother would say that there are people who have so much money who don’t give any of it away and there other people who have much less money, who give more than the richest people in the world. It should all be about giving something back.”

Jake confirmed that he and his sister were aware of their privilege as kids but were taught by their parents to stay humble. “On my 13th birthday, they thought it was important for me to experience a rite of passage, an entrance into manhood, and the consensus was that we would do something for the good of the community, some charitable work—a bar mitzvah–like act, without the typical trappings,” Jake said. “So we went to a homeless shelter and we did some work there and then I had the party—the celebration—there.”

Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth became a topic of discussion after his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift (whom he dated from October 2010 to January 2011), released a song on her 2021 album, Red (Taylor’s Version), believed to be about his “silver-spoon” upbringing. “You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community / Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills / I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn’t a mansion / Just livin’ room dancin’ and kitchen table bills,” Swift sings in “I Bet You Think About Me.” The song also seemed to shade Gyllenhaal’s current lifestyle. “I bet you think about me when you’re out / At your cool indie music concerts every week / I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch,” she sings.

So what is Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth? Read on for what we know about how much he made from movies like Brokeback Mountain and Spider-Man: Far From Home and how his worth compares to his famous ex-girlfriends.

What was Jake Gyllenhaal’s Brokeback Mountain salary?

One of Gyllenhaal’s most famous roles was in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, in which he starred as Jack Twist, a sheepherder, who develops a romantic connection with Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger), a fellow sheepherder he meets one day at work. Gyllenhaal was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 78th annual Academy Awards for the role. Though the movie went on to gross $178 million worldwide, Gyllenhaal and Ledger were paid just $521,000 each for their roles, according to a 2006 report by The New York Times.

What was Jake Gyllenhaal’s Prince of Persia salary?

One of Gyllenhaal’s most controversial roles was 2010’s Prince of Persia, an adaptation of a video game series of the same name in which Gyllenhaal played Dastan, a street urchin in Persia who is adopted by a king and becomes a prince. The movie faced backlash for white-washing its cast, which Gyllenhaal responded to in an interview with Yahoo in 2019.

“I think I learned a lot from that movie in that I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I pick and why I’m picking them,” he said at the time. “And you’re bound to slip up and be like, ‘That wasn’t right for me,’ or ‘That didn’t fit perfectly.’ There have been a number of roles like that. And then a number of roles that do.” As for how much he made, Celeb Answers reports that Gyllenhaal was paid $10 million for his role in Prince of Persia.

What was Jake Gyllenhaal’s Spider-Man: Far From Home salary?

What was Jake Gyllenhaal’s Spider-Man: Far From Home salary? Gyllenhaal played Quentin Beck a.k.a. Mysterio in 2019’s Spider-Man Far From Home, which was a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Quentin was a former Stark Industries employee who specialized in holographic illusions and masqueraded as a superhero from Earth-833 in the Multiverse. Mysterio is recruited by Nick Fury to help Spider-Man stop the Elementals, monsters that entered Earth from an alternate reality in the Multiverse. (SPOILER: Mysterio is later discovered to be the villain of Spider-Man: Far From Home after it’s revealed that he used his hologram technology to fake his powers and the Elementals to fraud himself as a superhero.)

Gyllenhaal’s Spider-Man: Far From Home salary hasn’t been confirmed, but if we look at how much his co-star, Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man) made, it’s likely that Gyllehaal’s salary was in the mid seven-figures. Holland made $250,000 for his small role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He made $1.5 million from Spider-Man: Homecoming, with bonuses, and $3 million for 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. His salaries for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home are between $4 and $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which means that Gyllenhaal likely made around the same for his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

How much is Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth?

So what is Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth? Gyllenhaal is worth $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth includes money he’s made from movies like Brokeback Mountain, Prince of Persia and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as other projects like Donnie Darko, Jarhead, Zodiac, Brothers and The Guilty. Along with his movie career, Gyllenhaal has also starred in plays like Little Shop of Horrors and Sunday in the Park with George. He’s also made guest appearances on TV shows like Inside Amy Schumer and Saturday Night Live. He’s also been an ambassador for brands like Prada and Calvin Kelin, and owns his own production company, Nine Stories Productions, which he founded in 2015. Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth is also enough for him to own several properties across the country, including an $8.63 million condo in Tribeca, New York City, and a $2.5 million Hollywood Hills home that he sold for $3.5 million in 2014.

How does Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth compare to his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s? Well, long story short, it doesn’t. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Swift is worth $400 million (which is five times as much as Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth) and makes around $150 million per year. Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth is also less than other exes, like Reese Witherspoon, who is worth $300 million. As for his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, the actress is worth $25 million.