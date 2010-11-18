Jake Gyllenhaal And Anne Hathaway Naked On EW; J.Lo For Kohl’s!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are looking all nude on three covers of Entertainment Weekly. You’re welcome. (EW)
- J.Lo and Marc Anthony are designing a Kohl’s line of men’s and women’s clothes as well as home designs. The couple who does a mass retail collaboration together stays together! They’ll unveil the deal at a press conference. (WWD)
- Burberry hit 3 million facebook fans, the highest of any luxury label. I bet it has something to do with the fact that Christopher Bailey does things like write this adorable handwritten note! (Design Scene)
- Andressa Fontana photographed by Jeffrey Graetsch for Ponytail is definitely feeling the tribal trend. (FGR)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @Bergdorfs While my MiuMiu lattice-front booties are much better w dress…. they really need blue tights. (mine are black) #FashionGIrlProblems Loving the visual on this.
- RT @Modelinia Daphne Groeneveld’s celebrating not only her first cover of Vogue Paris, but her first cover ever, thanks to Tom Ford! http://bit.ly/9cXPQW Congratulations lucky girl!
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE New find…. Devon from Canada at Elite http://yfrog.com/3w7bwhj New girl crush!
- RT @AskMrMickey [Mickey Boardman] Now that I’m going to a Lanvin H & M shopping preview I’ve NEVER felt so popular. I would like the long black faux fur por favor!
- RT @OscarPRGirl I’ll be right over. RT @annadellorusso: Wish u were HERE! Oscar de la Renta in the brilliant window of BERGDORFS! http://twitpic.com/37xfgh Christmas WINDOWS!
- RT @csiriano Midnight birthday cake from Brad! Happy birthday to me http://twitpic.com/37tbu8 AWWWW.