Jake Gyllenhaal And Anne Hathaway Naked On EW; J.Lo For Kohl’s!

Kerry Pieri
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • J.Lo and Marc Anthony are designing a Kohl’s line of men’s and women’s clothes as well as home designs. The couple who does a mass retail collaboration together stays together! They’ll unveil the deal at a press conference. (WWD)

  • Burberry hit 3 million facebook fans, the highest of any luxury label. I bet it has something to do with the fact that Christopher Bailey does things like write this adorable handwritten note! (Design Scene)

  • Andressa Fontana photographed by Jeffrey Graetsch for Ponytail is definitely feeling the tribal trend. (FGR)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

  • RT @Bergdorfs While my MiuMiu lattice-front booties are much better w dress…. they really need blue tights. (mine are black) #FashionGIrlProblems Loving the visual on this.
  • RT @Modelinia Daphne Groeneveld’s celebrating not only her first cover of Vogue Paris, but her first cover ever, thanks to Tom Ford! http://bit.ly/9cXPQW Congratulations lucky girl!

  • RT @AskMrMickey [Mickey Boardman] Now that I’m going to a Lanvin H & M shopping preview I’ve NEVER felt so popular. I would like the long black faux fur por favor!

