Jake﻿ Gyllenhaal Is A Total Psycho In New NSFW Music Video

“Psycho Killer–Qu’est-ce que c’est?”

Premiering this morning, music website Noisey.com hosted the debut of the latest music video from The Shoes, a band who isn’t too well known here in the States but is blowing it up right now in their home country of France.

The duo has teamed up with acclaimed director Daniel Wolfe, London-based producers by Somesuch & Co and everyone’s favorite indie actor darling pre-Gosling, Jake Gyllenhaal, to produce an eight-minutes-and-change long music clip that’s pretty much the hipster version of American Psycho, which starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, the 80s-era yuppie with a panache for prostitutes and extreme violence.

Trading in fancy apartments and restaurants in Manhattan for dive bars and late-night house parties in the East London neighborhood of Hackney, Gyllenhaal stars as an average Joe Hipster who turns into Jake The Ripper, killing skinny-pants-and-leather-jacket-wearing youngsters left and right–occasionally wearing a fencing suit while at it, too.

The track itself, called “Time To Dance,” is hella’ catchy, and will already have you wishing it was Friday night instead of Monday morning. Jakey Jake also gives a killer performance in the video (pun intended), and reminds us all, to reference an excellent comment on the video’s YouTube page, what the world had before Ryan Gosling came into our lives.

Check out the video for yourself down below, but a heads up if you’re at work–the video contains graphic violence and minor drug use scenes.

Happy Monday, y’all!