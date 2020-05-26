Jaime King’s Net Worth Could Play a Big Role in Her Explosive Divorce from Kyle Newman

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes a messy divorce can get even messier when a lot of money is involved, and that could just spell more bad news when it comes to Jaime King’s net worth. The 41-year-old actress is in the middle of a split from 44-year-old filmmaker Kyle Newman, and let’s just say that things have been less than harmonious between the two.

When Jaime filed for divorce on May 18, 2020, the decision sparked a slew of accusations between her and her soon-to-be ex. The Sin City actress reportedly claimed that her partner had exhibited abusive and controlling behavior in the past, from “electronically surveilling” her when he wasn’t around, to now refusing to allow their children—James, 6, and Leo, 4—to communicate with her after moving them to Pennsylvania amid ongoing lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Kyle has accused the actress of drug abuse and addiction in recent days, a statement that Jaime says he’s made falsely in the past: “I have learned that he would call people I was becoming close with and tell them that I was crazy, popping pills, and that my agents and managers were dropping me,” Jaime wrote in a restraining order request filed against Kyle.

With things either bound to get uglier or (hopefully) better, let’s figure out what Jaime’s financial situation is like. Keep on reading for details about Jaime King’s net worth and more.

How much does Jaime King make from acting?

Jaime has made a surprising fortune from her low-key acting career. From her small start as an MTV co-host on House of Style, all the way to major blockbuster projects like Pearl Harbor and Sin City, the actress has undoubtedly seen an impressive rise in her income. While it’s unclear what her exact salary from each of her projects is, we can take a guess based on some of her highest-grossing films. Her film debut in Pearl Harbor helped bring in a whopping total of $449,220,945 worldwide, while films like Bulletproof Monk earned $37,713,879 worldwide. With such success, let’s just assume that Jaime gets some pretty hefty paychecks.

How much did Jaime King make from her modeling career?

Jaime began her modeling career at the young age of 14, after being poached by an agent who spotted her at a fashion show in Nebraska. Two years later, she was splitting her time between her home state and New York, walking runways, and booking major covers with household names like Vogue, Allure, Seventeen, Glamour, and Harper’s Bazaar.

What is Jaime King’s net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Jaime King’s net worth is $8 million as of 2020. Given that her husband Kyle Newman has a lower reported net worth of $2 million, it’s totally possible that this difference could spell some problems for the actress.