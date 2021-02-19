Jaime King’s Husband Just Had a Baby With His Girlfriend Less Than a Year After His Divorce

Surprise. Jamie King‘s ex-husband Kyle Newman had a baby with his girlfriend, Cyn, less than a year after his ex-wife filed for divorce.

Cyn announced that she and Newman had welcomed their first child together in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 18. “Surprise! I’m a mommy! 🥰🥰🥰 Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman ❤️” she captioned the post, which included a photo of her and Newman holding their newborn’s hand, as well as a picture of them crowding around the baby at the hospital.

Cyn and Newman confirmed their relationship in December 2020 with an Instagram photo of them in front of a Christmas tree. They posed alongside King and Newman’s two children, Leo, 5, and James, 7. Newman’s baby news comes less than nine months after King filed for divorce in May 2020. The couple had been married for 12 years and together for 15 years. The Hart of Dixie alum also filed a restraining order against her ex-husband at the time, but she later withdrew the motion.

In her restraining order filing, King accused Newman of emotional abuse and aggression in their relationship. Newman, for his part, claimed in court that King was “a chronic drug addict and alcoholic.” He also accused the Hart of Dixie alum of having an affair, which she denied. “Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs,” a spokesperson for Newman told Us Weekly at the time.

In November 2020, King filed for primary custody of her and Newman’s two sons. “The boys have experienced a great deal of trauma in the last seven months,” she wrote in her filing, according to Us Weekly. “There’s still a lot of bad blood and negative feelings toward one another on both sides,” a source also told Us Weekly at the time. “Jaime and Kyle’s situation is still very ugly and messy, but they’ve been trying to do the best they can for the sake of their kids.”

In an Instagram post in the summer of 2020, King wrote that she wants to “protect” her and Newman’s sons and give them lives “filled with freedom, joy, expression, safety and happiness. Always.”