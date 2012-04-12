One Cool King: An Editorial Starring Jaime King

Jaime King is no stranger to call times, catwalks and connecting flights. Since being discovered by a model scout at the ripe ole’ age of 14, King’s career has been a non-stop ride filled with magazine covers, movie roles and as of late, television leads – specifically as Hart of Dixie’s Lemon Breeland, the southern belle we’ve come to love to hate.

She entered our sun-filled suite at Santa Monica’s Viceroy Hotel the morning of our photo shoot looking as beautiful and composed as ever — no one from our team would have guessed that she had spent the majority of her evening stuck in a Chicago airport en route to Los Angeles from her hometown of Omaha. (Now this was a pro.)

Well-versed in the world of fashion and a designer darling to many, King describes her personal style as something akin to “eclectic meets classic.” Case in point: She’s recently swapped out the stilettos from her teens and twenties for Prada Oxfords, Doc Martens and the always classic Chuck Taylors. Despite putting comfort at the top of her priority list, this (currently) blue-haired beauty can still rock retro-glam at the drop of a pin.

While her Hart of Dixie character’s style is admittedly “more over the top,” King notes that it was actually inspired by an appearance she made on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I did an homage to Grace Kelly, a modern version of Grace Kelly,” she says. “I wore a floral Reem Acra dress and had a loose wave in my hair with hints of 1940s glam.”

One may think this actress currently has it all – the perfect career, the perfect face and the perfect husband (Fanboys director Kyle Newman), but this starlet’s drive has no limits. About to embark on web series with The Huffington Post tentatively set to run in June, King’s looking forward to setting up shop pretty close to home – her backyard, to be exact.

As she explains, “I’ll be interviewing my favorite people, whether they be actors, musicians or fashion people. It’s an opportunity to talk about style, what they wear, and who they are.”

The cornfields of Nebraska may seem like a far cry from the storied hills of Hollywood, but this King’s steady rise to the throne leaves no doubt she’s primed to rule as one of tinseltown’s (and the red carpet’s) leading ladies.

Photographed by: Abbey Drucker

Produced and written by: Marni Golden

Styling by: Jill and Jordan for Rachel Zoe Studio at The Wall Group

Hair by: John D for TRESemme at Starworks Artists

Makeup by: Jenn Streicher at Starworks Artists