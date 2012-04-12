CW "Hart of Dixie" star Jamie King once again steps in front of the camera to model California cool as part of StyleCaster's latest fashion editorial.
StyleCaster
Share

One Cool King: An Editorial Starring Jaime King

What's hot
StyleCaster

One Cool King: An Editorial Starring Jaime King

Marni Golden
by
One Cool King: An Editorial Starring Jaime King
12 Start slideshow

Jaime King is no stranger to call times, catwalks and connecting flights. Since being discovered by a model scout at the ripe ole’ age of 14, King’s career has been a non-stop ride filled with magazine covers, movie roles and as of late, television leads – specifically as Hart of Dixie’s Lemon Breeland, the southern belle we’ve come to love to hate.

She entered our sun-filled suite at Santa Monica’s Viceroy Hotel the morning of our photo shoot looking as beautiful and composed as ever — no one from our team would have guessed that she had spent the majority of her evening stuck in a Chicago airport en route to Los Angeles from her hometown of Omaha. (Now this was a pro.)

Well-versed in the world of fashion and a designer darling to many, King describes her personal style as something akin to “eclectic meets classic.” Case in point: She’s recently swapped out the stilettos from her teens and twenties for Prada Oxfords, Doc Martens and the always classic Chuck Taylors. Despite putting comfort at the top of her priority list, this (currently) blue-haired beauty can still rock retro-glam at the drop of a pin.

While her Hart of Dixie character’s style is admittedly “more over the top,” King notes that it was actually inspired by an appearance she made on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I did an homage to Grace Kelly, a modern version of Grace Kelly,” she says. “I wore a floral Reem Acra dress and had a loose wave in my hair with hints of 1940s glam.”

One may think this actress currently has it all – the perfect career, the perfect face and the perfect husband (Fanboys director Kyle Newman), but this starlet’s drive has no limits. About to embark on web series with The Huffington Post tentatively set to run in June, King’s looking forward to setting up shop pretty close to home – her backyard, to be exact.

As she explains, “I’ll be interviewing my favorite people, whether they be actors, musicians or fashion people. It’s an opportunity to talk about style, what they wear, and who they are.”

The cornfields of Nebraska may seem like a far cry from the storied hills of Hollywood, but this King’s steady rise to the throne leaves no doubt she’s primed to rule as one of tinseltown’s (and the red carpet’s) leading ladies.

Photographed by: Abbey Drucker

Produced and written by: Marni Golden

Styling by: Jill and Jordan for Rachel Zoe Studio at The Wall Group

Hair by: John D for TRESemme at Starworks Artists

Makeup by: Jenn Streicher at Starworks Artists

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Left: Vionnet gown, Made Her Think necklaces, Auden long necklace with clear stones, Giles + Brother open bracelet with loop, Lanvin double bar bracelet, Christian Louboutin shoes, both rings Made Her Think. Right: Jason Wu dress, Eres lilac bra, Marc Jacobs shoes, Anita Ko earring, Made Her Think black bead necklace, Made Her Think  bullet necklace, Anita Ko Horse shoe necklace, Anita Ko spike ring, LowLuv gold arrow ring

Chloe dress, Karen Walker sunglasses, Auden necklace, Lanvin gunmetal cuff, Giles+Brother bangles (3), The Passionate Collector gold circle bracelet, Made Her Think gold ring

Antonio Berardi longsleeve dress, Lizzie Couture brooch, Oscar de la Renta shoes, Made Her Think gunmetal double chain ring, Graziela large turquoise stone ring, Graziela wing earrings

Antonio Berardi longsleeve dress, Lizzie Couture brooch, Oscar de la Renta shoes, Made Her Think gunmetal double chain ring, Graziela large turquoise stone ring, Graziela wing earrings

Vera Wang white top, Versace shorts, Marc Jacobs trench coat, Stella McCartney sunglasses, Anita Ko small horseshoe necklace, Low Luv long gold necklace, Ayala Bar colorful layered necklace, Low Luv bracelet, Low Luv rings (3)

Vera Wang white top, Versace shorts, Marc Jacobs trench coat, Stella McCartney sunglasses, Anita Ko small horseshoe necklace, Low Luv long gold necklace, Ayala Bar colorful layered necklace, Low Luv bracelet, Low Luv rings (3)

Jason Wu dress, Eres lilac bra, Marc Jacobs shoes, Anita Ko earring, Made Her Think black bead necklace, Made Her Think  bullet necklace, Anita Ko Horse shoe necklace, Anita Ko spike ring, LowLuv gold arrow ring

Jason Wu dress, Eres lilac bra, Marc Jacobs shoes, Anita Ko earring, Made Her Think black bead necklace, Made Her Think  bullet necklace, Anita Ko Horse shoe necklace, Anita Ko spike ring, LowLuv gold arrow ring

 J. Mendel top, Balmain jean skirt, Brian Atwood shoes, Lizzy Couture cuffs, Anita Ko earring, Anita Ko horseshoe necklace, Made Her Think bullet necklace, Lizzy Couture chunky chain and clear stone necklace

 J. Mendel top, Balmain jean skirt, Brian Atwood shoes, Lizzy Couture cuffs, Anita Ko earring, Anita Ko horseshoe necklace, Made Her Think bullet necklace, Lizzy Couture chunky chain and clear stone necklace

 J. Mendel top, Balmain jean skirt, Brian Atwood shoes, Lizzy Couture cuffs, Anita Ko earring, Anita Ko horseshoe necklace, Made Her Think bullet necklace, Lizzy Couture chunky chain and clear stone necklace

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Alexandra Chando From ‘The Lying Game’ Tells Us What’s In Her Bag

Alexandra Chando From ‘The Lying Game’ Tells Us What’s In Her Bag
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share