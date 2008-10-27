J’adore Savoir Adore

I must confess: my roommates are awesome. They unapologetically wear acid wash jeans, have plaid guitar straps, are taking a vacation to Disney’s Epcot and introduced me to the idea of “wumps: the genuine hipsters.” It makes sense that their music in turn would be awesome as well. Moreover, I am not the least bit surprised they’re quickly becoming an international buzz band.

Savoir Adore is the delicious brain child of Deidre Muro and Paul Hammer who originally developed the band to make a musical birthday gift for their guitarist David Perlick-Molinari. The band has since transformed into a five piece ensemble and a concept EP about the adventures of two fantasy characters appropriately titled “The Adventures of Mr. Pumpernickel and the Girl with Animals in Her Throat.” Sidebar: StyleCaster has fallen for Savoir Adore and are excited to feature them in one of our upcoming videos (Teaser! Stay tuned!).

Recently signed to Cantora Records by the guys who originally found this little band called The Management or MGMT, Savoir Adore’s music is what all indie music should strive to be: musically interesting and amazingly non-pretentious. Savoir Adore creates the kind of music that inspires musicians to stop trying so hard and non-musicians to start getting creative.

Want to feel famous by proxy the way I do every time I come home to our quaint Bushwick apartment decorated in bird needlepoint and forest drawings and duvet comforters? Snag a sprightly plaid dress to match Savoir Adore’s tone and style: excitedly happy, bright, borderline mis-match and probably a little sweaty after heavy dancing. I recommend this Trace Dress by B.B. Dakota; it would have been perfect to wear to Savoir Adore’s performance at their CMJ showcase this past Saturday.

Visit Savoir Adore’s homepage to download four free tracks to put an extra bounce in your step and prepare you for their upcoming CD release.