J’Adore Dior! Next Steps For The Controversial Fashion House

With Dior’s future situation being somewhat… questionable, it appears that the fashion house is reflecting on the good ol’ days in a very modern way. They just launched their online magazine, DiorMag.The neo-zine includes eight articles (an homage to the designer’s lucky number who said superstition was dead?!).

Topics span everything from throwbacks to the first days at the design house to insights on all that goes into developing their deliciously scented perfume. Considering that the future seems a little ominous (with the daily debate of who will step up to lead this legendary design house into its next chapter), they’re making an incredibly wise move in live streaming their fall collection this Friday with Susie Bubble joining in on a correlating Twitter feed.

This is for sure something we won’t want to miss!