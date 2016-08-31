Willow and Jaden Smith Poised for World Domination in ‘Interview’ Cover Story

Willow Smith is 15 years old, and Jaden Smith just turned 18, yet somehow they sound like they’re 50 going on superhuman in the September cover story for Interview magazine. In a Q&A with Pharrell, they not only manage to make us believe they are the most woke teenagers on the planet, but also give us hope (and maybe fear) that the rest of their Generation Z cohort is equally impressive.

Below read just a few of the interview highlights, and see more pics from the photo shoot.

Willow on social media

“[Jaden and I] want to utilize social media to elevate the consciousness of those people who feel like all they want from social media is to be famous. [Laughs] Like, you can actually be a voice. You can actually say something that’s inspiring and not just make people feel like you need to buy things and be a certain way…. I never want to do things impulsively that have no meaning or intent, especially on social media.”

Jaden on separating public from private

“How people look at us in public is not how we actually are in private. It’s just that we choose not to tell everyone everything. Like, okay, I’m in New York right now. I’m not posting an emoji of a plane on Instagram, like, ‘New York.’ I don’t want anyone to know that I’m here in New York. And by the time this comes out, I won’t be. We don’t like people to really know what’s happening with us or what we’re into. The only thing that we want to keep people updated with is that we want to keep the kids that are following us, the kids that are looking up to us updated on what we’re learning and what we’re thinking about life.”

Willow on their parents

“Growing up, all I saw was my parents trying to be the best people they could be, and people coming to them for wisdom, coming to them for guidance, and them not putting themselves on a pedestal, but literally being face-to-face with these people and saying, ‘I’m no better than you, but the fact that you’re coming to me to reach some sort of enlightenment or to shine a light on some-thing, that makes me feel love and gratitude for you.'”

Jaden on sibling rivalry

“We never really felt competitive because Willow’s always been better than me at everything. There’s been no competition. . . .It happened so that me and Willow were able to go through every level or different section of life that we wanted to. If we wanted to act, we could act. If we wanted to dance, we were dancing. And we could do it on the level that we wanted to do it.”

