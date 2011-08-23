Jada & Will Break-Up Rumors: Does Marriage Work?

It seems celebrity couples divorce as often and quickly as they marry. Must be the natural order of things in Hollywood.Usually we get a bit of warning before it officially goes down—an accusation of infidelity, red carpet absences, suspect quotes but this one is a shocker. (Not really.) The industry veterans know how tolock it up. And by “veterans” I mean the creepysuper-moneyed scientologists.

Luckily, the crafty sleuths over atIn Touch Weekly have gotten to the bottom of it or have they? WhileITW reports thatWill Smith andJada Pinkett Smith are separating after 13 years of marriage their reps have officially stated they will not. Hmmm…

Whether the news is true or not it really makes you wonder if anyone stays together anymore or more specifically if marriage really is the best lifestyle choice. More and more of my friends are opting out of marriage in favor of partnerships. They are “married” for all intents and purposes just not by law. They have children and go on with their lives together, some outlasting thelawfully married couples.

I had a wonderful relationship once with a man who told me he did not believe in marriage and was not sure if he wanted children. My response? “Don’t ever say that to me again. It’s not sexy.”

But maybe he’s onto something here?Will Smith toldEllen Degeneres (which is like telling God a.k.a the newOprah) that divorce was simply not an option.”What I found is divorce just can’t be an option. It’s merely that simple. And I think that’s the problem with L.A. There are so many options. So a huge part of the success for Jada and I is that we just removed the other options.”

If the marriage truly does eventually fail, do we say “I told you so” take this get out of jail free card and run? Why make such an antiquated commitment when by all accounts they hardly (or never) work? 50% of American marriages end in divorce.

You tell me.I am a believer in marriage because I am a believer in family. Choosing to marry is to invite a partner to build a family. So, in my opinion, you should only marry when you are ready to have children together.

The bottom line is neither marriage or procreation will guarantee success in your relationship. It won’t even help. It will test it. And chances are it won’t lastforever but you know what? Maybe it will.

If marriage is what you want, you cannot be too afraid of failure to try. Because that is a failure in and of itself, isn’t it?

