Jada Pinkett Smith Records Eerie Love Song For Will

Whenever we see Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet with her husband, Will, it seems that the two are very much in love. But there’s no denying that there have been constant rumors regarding the state of their relationship. In fact, many of the weekly mags have had covers proclaiming that the power couple have called it quits.

To shut the haters up, the actress released a song on her Facebook page called “Burn,” dedicated to her fellow actor hubby. The song is full of heavy, Andrew Lloyd Webber-esque piano while Jada passionately sings lyrics like, “Never leave me/ I want to burn” and repeats the question, “Can you feel my heart beat next to yours?” Oh, and don’t forget that she’s begging Will to “kiss [her] with a mouth full of the moon.” Those lines don’t sound creepy at all, right?

The song is available for free to download, but you can hear it right here by clicking below.

Did Jada go a little too far to reaffirm her “loving marriage,” or is the song cute?

Photo Credit: Marcocchi Giulio/SIPA