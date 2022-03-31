Jada Was Seen Laughing After Will Slapped Chris in This Newly Surfaced Video

Laughing it off? New footage circulating across social media appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

In the clip, which has been steadily making the rounds on TikTok and beyond, the Red Table Talk host, 50, can be seen seemingly rocking forward with laughter as her husband, 53, walked back to his seat after smacking Rock across the face for making a joke about her closely shorn hair. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” the comedian, 57, said at the time. However, things took a tense turn when Smith yelled at Rock, making clear to audience members and viewers at home that the smack was not part of a planned bit during the ceremony. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth,” Smith shouted at the time.

The Saturday Night Live alum nervously replied, “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,” referring to the comment he’d made only moments earlier when comparing Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore’s buzzcut in the 1997 film of the same name. Smith, for his part, shouted the command a second time. In the now-viral video showing Pinkett Smith’s perspective, the actress was seen looking serious and possibly as confused as everyone else as to what just happened by that point.

Smith went on to accept the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in 2021’s King Richard. He apologized to the Academy and viewers during his acceptance speech, but neglected to apologize to Rock directly at the time. The Academy has since issued a statement condemning Smith’s actions, claiming that they attempted to remove the Pursuit of Happyness actor from the premises but he “refused” to comply.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement on March 30, 2022, via the Associated Press. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event. Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Smith issued a second apology on March 28, 2022, just one day after celebrating his win with his family at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” his statement began. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he added, referring to Pinkett Smith’s public battle with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that targets hair follicles and can result in hair loss.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith continued. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Rock, meanwhile, returned to his stand-up tour on March 30, 2022, to a sold-out crowd in Boston. While he did not discuss the incident at length during his routine, he did tell the crowd at the start of his first show that he was “still processing” what happened.

