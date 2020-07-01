Jada Pinkett Smith Shut Down Rumors She Has an Open Marriage With Will Smith

Shut it down. Jada Pinkett denied August Alsina’s affair and Will Smith open marriage claims. A representative for the Gotham actress told Page Six on Tuesday, June 30, that Alsina’s claims that he’s had a years-long affair with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum’s wife is false and “absolutely not true.”

In an interview with The Breakfast Club cohost Angela Yee on Tuesday, June 30, Alsina claims that he’s had a relationship with the Girls Trip star for years and that her husband approved of the affair. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times,” Alsina alleged. “He gave me his blessing.”

The singer also claimed that the couple’s son, Jaden Smith, introduced him to his parents in 2015, and Alsina even went on a family vacation with the Smiths in 2016. Alsina and Jada also attended the 2017 BET Awards together, which Alsina claimed was not completely platonic. “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” he said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it—so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

He continued, “I really loved a person. I experienced that and I know what that feels like—and some people never get that in this lifetime. So, I know that I am completely blessed. And this conversation is difficult because…it would be hard for people to understand, but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth.”

When asked if he’s “disappointed” that Jada has never acknowledged their relationship, Aslina responded: “I really can’t even get into the thought of that because I am only responsible for myself, right? I am only responsible for, you know, what I do. When I am repressing and suppressing things and it starts to affect me, I have to address it. I just always stay solid because I never want to be the person to cause confusion.”

The singer ended the interview by telling the Yee that he “really, genuinely” loves the Smiths and has “literally never been in love” in the way that he was with Jada. Jada, for her part, denies that they ever had an affair.