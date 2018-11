Name: Jacqueline Raynor

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: Nantucket, Massachusetts

Most Incredible Model Moment: When I had my 9th birthday on the set of a Ralph Lauren photo shoot.

Favorite Stores: Marc Jacobs, Jeffrey NY, and Urban Outfitters

Favorite Designer You’ve Worked With: Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? A Marc Jacobs bag or Chanel clutch