Name: Jacqueline Kwan

Agency: Muse Models

New York City Neighborhood: Financial District

Most Incredible Model Moment: Getting signed! Everything else has just stemmed from that!

Favorite Stores: Shopbop, Topshop, J. Lindeberg, Big Drop, and Intermix

Favorite Designer You’ve Worked With: Loris Diran

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? Studded lambskin 3.1 Phillip Lim bag and green suede Balenciaga cage booties!