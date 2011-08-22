Jacobs for Dior and Philo for Vuitton? It Could Be Happening

Fashion Month is only a couple of weeks away, and aside from stray rumors that have been trickling in since last Fashion Month, there’s been no confirmation about what will happen at the House of Dior in the wake of John Galliano‘s dismissal. However, the Dior puzzle might be extremely close to finding its missing piece: According to WWD, Bernard Arnault is looking within his LVMH conglomerate to find a designer (Marc Jacobs to be more specific) who will take over as the creative director and couturier at Christian Dior.

The main reason why this seems like an impossibility is because Jacobs already heads up his own eponymous label in New York and the legendary Parisian fashion house Louis Vuitton, but WWD is reporting that the designer would give up the reins of the latter to another famed designer: Phoebe Philo. The article explains, “it is understood that Phoebe Philo, who has revved up Cline with her ultra-chic, minimalist clothes and must-have handbags, could be first in line to succeed Jacobs at Vuitton.”

Candidates who have allegedly been considered for the Dior spot include Alber Elbaz of Lanvin, Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy, Haider Ackermann, and Hedi Slimane — none of whom have quite the same level of star power or international renown that Marc Jacobs has — and Jacobs’ fame might be the only thing that can overshadow the recent events at Dior and get people excited about the label again.

How do you feel about the prospect of Marc Jacobs at Dior and, in turn, Phoebe Philo at Louis Vuitton? Paris Fashion Week will be here before we know it, so hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer to see how things end.