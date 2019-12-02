Jacob Elordi Friendzoned Zendaya & Now He’s Dead to Us

Womp, womp. Sorry, Jendaya shippers, this ship has sailed (or maybe it never left the dock to start with.) Jacob Elordi responded to Zendaya dating rumors in an interview with GQ Australia, and, well, the man is pretty much dead to us after he friendzoned our kween. “She’s like my sister,” the Australian actor, 22, told the magazine in an interview published on Saturday, November 30.

Though Jacob didn’t hint at anything romantic between him and his Euphoria costar, 23, the Kissing Booth actor did wax poetic about Z’s talent. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he said. “But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Jacob’s comments come two months after he and the former Disney Channel star were seen together at a movie theatre in Los Angeles. “It was just the two of them out together,” the source said. But they were apparently trying to keep things low-key,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face.”

After the outing, fans speculated that the two may be dating, especially since their both hot, single and on a wildly popular TV show together. (Before Z, Jacob was linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King, while Zendaya was rumored to be in a relationship with her Spider-Man: Homecoming cast mate Tom Holland.) But those dreams seem to be dashed since Jacob pretty much equated Zendaya to his family. Oh well, at least we have their crazy Euphoria storyline to look forward to.