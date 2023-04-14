StyleCaster
Share

A Shoppable Ode To Jacob Elordi’s Effortless, Off-Duty Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Shoppable Ode To Jacob Elordi’s Effortless, Off-Duty Style

by
A Shoppable Ode To Jacob Elordi’s Effortless, Off-Duty Style
Photo: Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Jacob Elordi’s candid street style photos have reached peak viral status. The Euphoria star is no stranger to fashion; he’s challenged the gender norms of style on the cover of VMan magazine thanks to stylist Nicola Formichetti (of Lady Gaga fame), and he attended the 2022 Met Gala looking modernly dapper in a custom crystal-embellished Burberry suit. Still, it’s his fashion choices on the streets that have received attention from anyone with access to WiFi. You know you’re well on your way to fashion icon status when you’re being compared to Princess Diana, after all. 

His laidback, cool-boy style mixes ’90s dad vibes and California grunge with an emphasis on the quiet luxury aesthetic TikTok is loving right now. It seems each time Elordi steps out, one of his closet staples causes a stir among the fashion set: from the excessively luxurious Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag to the very reasonably priced and popular Adidas Gazelle sneakers. While we don’t condone navigating the city streets barefoot as he did recently (unless you’re Aussie), we can definitely vouch for the Sundae School fleece he was sporting with his latest viral look.

Below, shop 13 pieces assured to get you Elordi’s sporty chic style.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker Nordstrom

Photo: Adidas.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker

The Adidas Gazelle sneakers (which originated back in 1991) are having a moment right now. Seen on tons of celebrities recently, the style will help you achieve the athleisure vibe Elordi commonly flaunts.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker $100
Buy Now

COS The Extra Fine T-Shirt Nordstrom

Photo: COS.

COS The Extra Fine T-Shirt

Part of what makes Jacob’s style so popular is the reliance on familiar, timeless closet staples. He’s commonly seen in pieces likely found in your wardrobe: light-wash jeans, black workout shorts, and white T-shirts. Shop this organic cotton style from COS.

COS The Extra Fine T-Shirt $25
Buy Now

Sundae School Broccoli Fleece Zip Up

Photo: Sundae School.

Sundae School Broccoli Fleece Zip Up

While the orange and leopard variation he opted for is sold-out (thanks, TikTok), this “broccoli” colorway is sure to give the same cozy, grunge energy. 

Sundae School Broccoli Fleece Zip Up $255
Buy Now

Celine Homme Horizontal Triomphe Logo-Print Coated-Canvas and Leather Pouch Mr. Porter

Photo: Celine.

Celine Homme Horizontal Triomphe Logo-Print Coated-Canvas and Leather Pouch

Elordi truly seems to be a bag boy. Whether sporting a canvas tote, luxury leather bag, or tiny crossbody, he’s always carrying something to store his essentials. Splurge on this Celine design he wore on the streets of L.A. 

Celine Homme Horizontal Triomphe Pouch $1,050
Buy Now

Nike Dri-FIT Stride 5-Inch Running Shorts Nordstrom

Photo: Nike.

Nike Dri-FIT Stride 5-Inch Running Shorts

Speaking of workout shorts, mimic his style with the same Nike pair he commonly reaches for. 

Nike Dri-FIT Stride Running Shorts $55
Buy Now

Persol PO0649 Pilot Sunglasses Amazon

Photo: Persol.

Persol PO0649 Pilot Sunglasses

Another timeless piece, Elordi has been seen sporting these Persol sunglasses
. Opt for the pair in black for an edgy take on the classic. 

Persol PO0649 Pilot Sunglasses $279
Buy Now

Zara Pleated Cargo Pants

Photo: Zara.

Zara Pleated Cargo Pants

Jacob is commonly seen in a simple pair of cropped trousers, making for a clean, sophisticated look. We love this slim take on the cargo in light grey from Zara.

Zara Pleated Cargo Pants $35.99 (was $59.90)
Buy Now

Bass Creek Outfitters Trucker Hat Amazon

Photo: Bass Creek Outfitters.

Bass Creek Outfitters Trucker Hat

We’ve seen Jacob in several pieces that have a touch of irony and camp, so the Looney Tunes sweatshirt and TBS network hat come to mind. This Bass Pro Shop trucker hat would certainly
pique his interest. 

Bass Creek Outfitters Trucker Hat $15.75 (was $16.68)
Buy Now

Polo Ralph Lauren Blue 'The RL' Hoodie SSENSE

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren.

Polo Ralph Lauren Blue ‘The RL’ Hoodie

This simple Polo Ralph Lauren hoodie gives off those chill, preppy vibes Elordi commonly incorporates.

Polo Ralph Lauren Blue The RL Hoodie $130
Buy Now

Jacquemus Off-White Le Raphia 'Les Chaussettes Espiral' Socks SSENSE

Photo: Jacquemus.

Jacquemus Off-White Le Raphia ‘Les Chaussettes Espiral’ Socks

These graphic Jacquemus socks fall right in line with Elordi’s style. He commonly wears trippy, abstract patterns that nod to California 4/20 culture. 

Jacquemus Le Raphia Les Chaussettes… $50
Buy Now

Dion Lee Black Curved Hem Tank Top SSENSE

Photo: Dion Lee.

Dion Lee Black Curved Hem Tank Top

Referencing one of his gender-bending photoshoots, this Dion Lee corset top makes for an understated, edgy statement. Pair it with simple trousers for a cool, minimalist look.

Dion Lee Black Curved Hem Tank Top $520
Buy Now

Topman Oversize Varsity Jacket Nordstrom

Photo: Topman.

Topman Oversize Varsity Jacket

Mimic his Celine varsity jacket with this more affordable version from Topman. The classic style evokes Elordi’s mashup of vintage and modern. Plus, it’s on sale!

Topman Oversize Varsity Jacket $52.50 (was $130)
Buy Now

Madewell Large Woven Leather Tote Zappos

Photo: Madewell.

Madewell Large Woven Leather Tote

If Elordi’s $4,900 Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag, made of sumptuously hand-woven leather, isn’t in this month’s budget (or next month’s, or ever), no problem. Opt for this Madewell tote sure to fit all your essentials.

Madewell Large Woven Leather Tote $188.10 (was $198)
Buy Now

StyleCaster Shopping Newsletter Sign Up

Tags:
';
share