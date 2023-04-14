A Shoppable Ode To Jacob Elordi’s Effortless, Off-Duty Style

Scroll To See More Images

Jacob Elordi’s candid street style photos have reached peak viral status. The Euphoria star is no stranger to fashion; he’s challenged the gender norms of style on the cover of VMan magazine thanks to stylist Nicola Formichetti (of Lady Gaga fame), and he attended the 2022 Met Gala looking modernly dapper in a custom crystal-embellished Burberry suit. Still, it’s his fashion choices on the streets that have received attention from anyone with access to WiFi. You know you’re well on your way to fashion icon status when you’re being compared to Princess Diana, after all.

His laidback, cool-boy style mixes ’90s dad vibes and California grunge with an emphasis on the quiet luxury aesthetic TikTok is loving right now. It seems each time Elordi steps out, one of his closet staples causes a stir among the fashion set: from the excessively luxurious Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag to the very reasonably priced and popular Adidas Gazelle sneakers. While we don’t condone navigating the city streets barefoot as he did recently (unless you’re Aussie), we can definitely vouch for the Sundae School fleece he was sporting with his latest viral look.

Below, shop 13 pieces assured to get you Elordi’s sporty chic style.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker

The Adidas Gazelle sneakers (which originated back in 1991) are having a moment right now. Seen on tons of celebrities recently, the style will help you achieve the athleisure vibe Elordi commonly flaunts.

COS The Extra Fine T-Shirt

Part of what makes Jacob’s style so popular is the reliance on familiar, timeless closet staples. He’s commonly seen in pieces likely found in your wardrobe: light-wash jeans, black workout shorts, and white T-shirts. Shop this organic cotton style from COS.

Sundae School Broccoli Fleece Zip Up

While the orange and leopard variation he opted for is sold-out (thanks, TikTok), this “broccoli” colorway is sure to give the same cozy, grunge energy.

Celine Homme Horizontal Triomphe Logo-Print Coated-Canvas and Leather Pouch

Elordi truly seems to be a bag boy. Whether sporting a canvas tote, luxury leather bag, or tiny crossbody, he’s always carrying something to store his essentials. Splurge on this Celine design he wore on the streets of L.A.

Celine Homme Horizontal Triomphe Pouch $1,050 Buy Now

Nike Dri-FIT Stride 5-Inch Running Shorts

Speaking of workout shorts, mimic his style with the same Nike pair he commonly reaches for.

Persol PO0649 Pilot Sunglasses

Another timeless piece, Elordi has been seen sporting these Persol sunglasses

. Opt for the pair in black for an edgy take on the classic.

Zara Pleated Cargo Pants

Jacob is commonly seen in a simple pair of cropped trousers, making for a clean, sophisticated look. We love this slim take on the cargo in light grey from Zara.

Bass Creek Outfitters Trucker Hat

We’ve seen Jacob in several pieces that have a touch of irony and camp, so the Looney Tunes sweatshirt and TBS network hat come to mind. This Bass Pro Shop trucker hat would certainly

pique his interest.

Polo Ralph Lauren Blue ‘The RL’ Hoodie

This simple Polo Ralph Lauren hoodie gives off those chill, preppy vibes Elordi commonly incorporates.

Jacquemus Off-White Le Raphia ‘Les Chaussettes Espiral’ Socks

These graphic Jacquemus socks fall right in line with Elordi’s style. He commonly wears trippy, abstract patterns that nod to California 4/20 culture.

Dion Lee Black Curved Hem Tank Top

Referencing one of his gender-bending photoshoots, this Dion Lee corset top makes for an understated, edgy statement. Pair it with simple trousers for a cool, minimalist look.

Topman Oversize Varsity Jacket

Mimic his Celine varsity jacket with this more affordable version from Topman. The classic style evokes Elordi’s mashup of vintage and modern. Plus, it’s on sale!

Madewell Large Woven Leather Tote

If Elordi’s $4,900 Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag, made of sumptuously hand-woven leather, isn’t in this month’s budget (or next month’s, or ever), no problem. Opt for this Madewell tote sure to fit all your essentials.