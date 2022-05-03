Jacob Just Made His Met Gala Debut After Ex Kaia & Boyfriend Austin Went Red Carpet Official

Scroll To See More Images

A bit euphoric. Jacob Elordi just walked the Met Gala carpet for the first time, just moments after his ex Kaia Gerber and her new boyfriend Austin Butler made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The Euphoria actor strutted the red carpet wearing a black tux. His ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber was wearing a gorgeous, beaded gown while her boyfriend Austin Butler wore a sleek black ensemble. This is the first time the couple has been spotted on the red carpet together since they were romantically linked in late 2021. Butler, for his part, also appeared with the crew of his new movie Elvis, which is directed by Baz Lurhman, and posed with Elvis’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley on the famous Met Gala steps.

In 2021, Gerber attended the Met Gala solo, while her then-boyfriend Elordi joined her after the annual fundraiser and escorted her to the afterparties. The pair were together from September 2020 to November 2021. In a May 2021 interview with Vogue, Gerber opened up about her relationship with Elordi. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said. The couple would go on to make their red carpet debut at the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences Opening Gala in September 2021.

Before their split, sources told Us Weekly that the pair had so much “in common” that they seemed destined to be together. “It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein — very into fashion, of course,” the insider told Us in April 2021. Since their split in November 2021, the two still appear to be on good terms. Elordi continues to praise Gerber whenever he’s asked. He revealed in a cover story with Men’s Health that she helped him learn how to present himself publicly.

Kaia Gerber started dating Austin Butler in December 2021. The pair were linked for the first time after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi has also moved on with Olivia Jade after they got coffee together in the same month.

