Here’s Jacob Elordi’s Complete Dating History, From Zendaya to Kaia Gerber

Since his star-making turn in 2018’s The Kissing Booth, fans have wondered about Jacob Elordi’s girlfriend and who he’s dating. Elordi, who also stars in HBO’s Euphoria as well as two Kissing Booth sequels, has had an eventful dating history in Hollywood.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Elordi talked about how it’s still new for him to know that people are interested in his love life. “Just even the fact that somebody you don’t know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it’s got nothing to do with me, you know,” he said at the time. “Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it’s kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn’t affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it.”

Though The Kissing Booth made Elordi the star we know today, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 about how “awful” he thinks the character is, considering his similarities to his Euphoria character. “It’s two completely different experiences,” he said.

He continued, “The Kissing Booth was the first film I ever made — it was sort of my ticket to Hollywood, so I was really grateful for that. It’s almost like righting my wrongs a little bit too, because the character in The Kissing Booth is awful and it’s never really explained. He’s kind of idolized and made into a hero, so I suppose this show is showing why.” So who has he dated? Meet Jacob Elordi’s girlfriend, as well as his exes, ahead.

Kaia Gerber (2020 – Present)

Elordi and model Kaia Gerber sparked dating rumors in September 2020 after they were photographed on a date at Nobu in New York City. “Jacob definitely has an interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” a source told E! News at the time. “They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh, and her family adores him.

The couple confirmed their relationship a month later, in October 2020, after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. Gerber also confirmed their relationship in February 2021 when she posted an Instagram Story photo of flowers she received from Elordi for Valentine’s Day.

In a May 2021 interview with Vogue, Gerber opened up about her relationship with Elordi. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

She continued, “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.'”

Zendaya (2019 – 2020)

Elordi and Zendaya met on the set of Euphoria, which started filming in 2018 and premiered in June 2019. They sparked dating rumors in August 2019 when they were photographed on vacation together in Athens, Greece. They looked like they were getting a little cozy,” a source told Us Weekly at the time “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

The dating rumors continued in October 2019 when they were seen on a movie date at the Sherman Oaks Galleria in California.“It was just the two of them out together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time “Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face.” In November 2019, they traveled to Australia together to visit his family. A month later, in December 2019, Elordi seemed to friend zone Zendaya in an interview with GQ Australia. “She’s like my sister,” he said. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show.”

However, the PDA continued. In February 2020, the two were photographed kissing in New York City. They were last photographed together in March 2020 at a flea market in Los Angeles, six months before Elordi’s first known date with Gerber.

Joey King (2017 – 2018)

Elordi and Joey King, who play love interests Noah and Elle, met on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017. In a May 2018 interview with Bello, King revealed that, while she thought Elordi was attractive, the two started as friends before their relationship became romantic.

“Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship,” she said at the time. “Right away we were talking about gross things with each other (laughing). But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

Though it’s unclear when Joey King and Jacob Elordi’s relationship officially started, the Act alum revealed in an interview with Seventeen in May 2018 that a month into filming, around February 2017, was when she started to see the Euphoria actor as more than a friend.

“When we first met, me, him, and Joel went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever,” she said at the time. “By the end of dinner, we had like six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.'”

She continued, “It was never like this moment of “Omg, I can’t let him see me like this.” You know what I mean? We were open books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn’t talk about. He’s just so great. After the first month, I was like, ‘Hmm, I think I like him.'” It seems like this is when Joey King and Jacob Elordi’s relationship started heating up.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi’s relationship became Instagram official in April 2017 when he posted a photo of them in front of the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles. King’s first Instagram post of Elordi came two months later on his 20th birthday on June 26, 2017. In August 2017, King opened up about her relationship to Elordi in an interview with Us Weekly at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. By that time, the couple had been dating for more than a year. In her interview with Us Weekly, King revealed that Elordi being an actor like her was a positive in their relationship.

“You know what, actually it does help,” she said at the time. “It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves.”

Three months after Us Weekly’s update on Joey King and Jacob Elordi’s relationship, fans theorized that the couple had broken up. The speculation started after Elordi announced on his Instagram Stories at the time that he was taking a break from social media.

“G’day! Like to take a moment to thank everyone for the support over the last year,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m incredibly grateful to be able to connect with so many of you. I’m going to be signing off on this whole social media shabang while I work. Cheers for everything, stay happy :).”

He later deleted his Instagram entirely. After that, King took to her Twitter with a cryptic tweet that convinced fans the two were over. “Thank god I have my dog tho,” she tweeted at the time.