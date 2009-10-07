Jackson 5 to Release I Want You Back! Unreleased Masters

In preparation for the 40th anniversary of the first Jackson 5 number one single, “I Want You Back,” Universal Music Enterprises is opening its Motown vault and releasing previously unheard Jackson 5 masters. The final compilation, “I Want You Back! Unreleased Masters” won’t be available until the actual anniversary on November 10.

According to Digital Spy, this upcoming 12-track album will include, Stevie Wonder’s “Buttercup,” a studio medley of “I Want You Back/ABC/The Love You Save,” an alternate version of “Never Can Say Goodbye,” and extended mix of “Dancing Machine” and the original vocal version of “ABC.”

This is more exciting than when The Little Mermaid was finally released from the Disney vault on BluRay and DVD…