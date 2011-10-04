Jackie O’s Niece Confirmed As A “Real Housewife”: Good Idea?

What would the old guard think?! After Bravo axed Real Housewives of New York castmembers Kelly Bensimon, Alex McCord, Jill Zarin and Cindy Barshop, rumors flew as to who would replace the ladies on the addictive and disgraceful reality show.

A few reports suggested that Carole Radziwill, a niece of Jackie Onassis, would be joining the remaining ladies on the show – the booze drenched Ramona Singer, the bankrupt former trophy wifeSonja Morgan, and the cougarCountess LuAnn de Lesseps. Frankly, this surprised me. While many of the other Real Housewives cities seem to embrace the”Bravolebrities” living among them, the REAL society snobs in New York City openly scoff at these famewhores. How could someone from such a prominent family end up on a reality show?

The New York Post confirmed Carole would be on the show after snapping a picture of her being trolled by the Bravo cameras. While I will probably still watch the show (because I literally watch everything), I can’t help but think that Bravo made a really bad call by firing Kelly, Alex, Jill and Cindy. One of the reasons why this installment of Housewives worked is because the ladies have established relationships over the years – and I just can’t imagine that anyone at all connected to Jackie’s family is thrilled that one of their relatives will be participating in “Turtle Time.”