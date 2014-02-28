A Pair of Jackie Kennedy’s Shoes Just Sold for $30,000: See Them Here

First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis had a prized wardrobe, that’s no secret: From custom-made designer ball gowns to her trademark pillbox hats and black mod handbags, Jackie O made her mark on the history of American style early on. And her possessions continue to be prized fashion relics, sometimes to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars.

A pair of her black pumps sold at Nate D. Sanders Auction in L.A. this week for $29,478. The size 10 shoes, crafted by high-end Parisian designer Rene Mancini, are a pair of French court-inspired low heels with feminine ruffle at the toe. The lot describes the pair (which started at a $10,000 bid) as being in “very good overall” condition with “some scuffin”–apparently not enough to dissuade one anonymous buyer from dropping nearly $30,000 on them.