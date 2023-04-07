Are Jackie & Josh Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4? Where They Are Now

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: Love Is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead. Since she left Marshall for her ex in The Pods, viewers have wondered: Are Jackie and Josh still together from Love Is Blind season 4 and where are they now?

Jackelina Bonds and Josh Demas were two of 30 contestants from Love Is Blind season 4, which premiered on Netflix on March 24, 2023 and followed 15 men and 15 women from the Seattle, Washington, as they speed-dated in “Pods” where they can talk but not see each other. During their 10 days in “The Pods”, the couples decide if they wanted to get engaged—still sight unseen—or end their relationships for a better connection with someone else. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on a honeymoon, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since Love Is Blind premiered on Netlix in 2020, the show has become one of service’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

But back to Jackie and Josh. So…are Jackie and Josh still together from Love Is Blind season 4? Read on for what we know about if Jackie and Josh are still together from Love Is Blind season 4 and where they are now.

Are Jackie and Josh still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Are Jackie and Josh still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer seems to be yes. Jackelina Bonds and Josh Demas met in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4, but didn’t get engaged after Jackie broke up with Josh to get engaged to Marshall. Jackie and Marshall broke up in episode 10 after Jackie skipped her wedding dress fitting and and went on a date with Josh, where they kissed.

TikTok user @snowflake1971 confirmed Jackie and Josh are still together with a video of them at a Seattle Mariners game in March 2023. “look who I seen last night,” the user captioned the video, which showed Jackie and Josh walking to their seats. In April 2023, an anonymous Instagram account believed to be Jackie’s friend also allegedly leaked a group text between Jackie and her friends at the time she broke up with Marshall to be with Josh. “He gives me vibes. YALL and I kinda hinted at that in my interview & all hell broke lose [sic]. So I had to like switch it up,” Jackie allegedly wrote in the group text of Marshall. “But he fosho gives me vibes cause he use to twrk on the bed & I told him I was coo off that & he was like yeah. So now this time I told him to be more aggressive with me. He’s hard fosho but sometimes he can be SWEET.” One friend allegedly texted back, “TWERK ON THE BED? LMFAOOOOO. JACKIE. Good for you, also, for communicating how bad of a turn off that shit is wth.”

Jackie allegedly texted back, “Yes he will twerk on the bed & I was like yeah no that’s not gone fly big homie lol & then he will talk like ‘yasss’ & im like ?????? THATS THE DAMN TRUTH. ION WANNA HEAR YALL AT MY WEDDING YELLIN BOUT HOW HE GOT SUGAR IN HIS TANK EITHER PLASSS. we gotta make it stretch for tv bye.” A second friend allegedly texted back, “LMAOOO nooo gotta make it to the altar.” Jackie allegedly responded, “I can hear [REDACTED] yellin ‘HES A TEAPOT'” The account also shared an alleged screenshot of a DM from Jackie in which she sent a video of her and Josh with the message: “My baby.”After the the texts went viral, Marshall responded to them in a tweet which read, “The only ‘sugar’ I got goes on those f*cking pancakes.”

Who is Jackie from Love Is Blind season 4?

Who is Jackie from Love Is Blind season 4? Jackelina Bonds is a 27-year-old Certified Dental Assistant from the Seattle, Washington, area. Her Instagram handle is @jackelinabonds. “LIB Szn4 @loveisblindnetflix CDA DAANCE🦷 253” her Instagram bio read at the time Love Is Blind season 4 premiered.

“I’m Jackie B from Love is Blind Szn 4 and your watching Netflix. Can’t wait for you all to see where my journey to find love takes me when Love is Blind premieres on March 24th,” she captioned an Instagram post announcing she was on Love Is Blind season 4 in March 2023. In a video announcing the full Love Is Blind season 4 cast in March 2023, Jackie explained what her partner must know is that she refuses to tone down her attitude.

Who is Josh from Love Is Blind season 4?

Who is Josh from Love Is Blind season 4? Josh Demas is 31-year-old Project Manager from the Seattle, Washington, area. His Instagram handle is @jdemas. “Masters | MMA | Yoga | Jiu Jitsu,” his Instagram bio read at the time Love Is Blind season 4 premiered.

“So excited to finally share that I’m part of the Season 4 cast of @loveisblindnetflix! Need to find me a girl I can spoil. Just give her my debit card & let her buy whatever she wants. It’s gonna decline, but it’s the thought that counts. Can’t wait for you all to see where my journey to find love takes me when Love is Blind premieres on March 24th,” he captioned an Instagram post announcing he was on Love Is Blind season 4 in March 2023. In a video announcing the full Love Is Blind season 4 cast in March 2023, Josh described his one rule as no liars allowed. Josh also listed his job as a “Comedian” on his Instagram.

Where was Love Is Blind season 4 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed in Seattle, Washington. Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia; season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois; and season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

Coelen also told Oprah magazine in 2020 that The Pods lasted around 10 days, which started with a series of speed dates between contestants that lasted between eight to 12 minutes. We did a ranking system, from who you though was most compatible to least compatible after the first date. Every day, the list got shorter and shorter,” Love Is Blind season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas told Oprah magazine at the time. Coelen also told Oprah magazine made the cast smaller a few days into the The Pods stage to focus on the contestants forming “real connections.” “We ended up focusing on people who were really forming real connections,” he said.

Though the dates started short, Coelen told Variety that the producers allowed contestants to have longer dates once they saw how strong their connections were. “In the beginning nobody knew who anybody was. So we structured it so that they would have an opportunity to talk to everyone. They were never given any instruction on what to say or what not to say or what they could ask about or what they couldn’t ask about. And you see on the show, some people decided to [ask] ‘How tall are you, what do you look like?'” he said. “Other people were like, ‘Why would I ever do that? That’s not the point of this.’ We really wanted it to be their own story, their own journey. We would set it up so they had the opportunity to talk to everybody. Then from that point [it was monitored]. Let’s say somebody really wanted to talk to you and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I have no interest in that person.'”

He continued, “You’re not going to talk to them. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to arrange people to speak to one another where somebody’s like, ‘yeah, I don’t want to talk to that person.’ We just wouldn’t do that. Multiple points throughout the day we had to break and they had to eat, go to the bathroom, go do interviews, but generally we wanted to give them as much time in the pods as possible with the people that they genuinely wanted to talk to. These dates are obviously cut down but they were hours and hours and hours long.”

Who are the Love Is Blind season 4 hosts?

The Love Is Blind season 4 hosts are Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have hosted the series since it premiered in February 2020. The couple also hosted season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.” Vanessa was the 1998 Miss Teen USA and was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live on MTV. She’s the current lead in CBS’ NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, which premiered in 2021.

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

Love Is Blind season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.