6 Outerwear Trends To Elevate Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe In 2021

No matter how dressed down I am, I always bundle up in a statement coat when I head out for the day. When you’ve got great outerwear, you can throw it on over even the simplest of looks—cough, the WFH sweatsuit you’ve been wearing all week, cough—and boom, you’re suddenly the epitome of fashion. If your winter wardrobe feels a little meh, consider copying a few of these coat and jacket trends for 2021 to amp things up.

Last year, all-over fur, sherpa and shearling styles dominated the scene, but in 2021, we’re focusing in on more streamlined silhouettes and using trim and texture to add in the fun. Think gorgeous coats with massive tufts of faux fur at the wrists and lapels, or cool leather styles with contrasting shearling trim to soften up the look.

More classic coats and jackets will also make a comeback, from the camel coat you’ve seen on every single celebrity to the quilted layering staple you might already have squished at the back of your closet. Break it out and give it some new life! Or, shop the new, cute pick we’ve included below.

Whether your personal style is edgy or old-school, simple or over-the-top, there are ways to make all six of 2021’s top jacket trends work in your winter wardrobe. Read on for the highlight reel, and shop our best-of picks below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Camel

From Katie Holmes to Hailey Bieber, celebs have been serving us camel coat inspo for years now. It’s time you get one, too! Look for a silhouette that hits either just above or right below the knee, with structured shoulders, a strong lapel and either buttons or a tie-front closure. In my humble opinion, the Sam Edelman Double Breasted Coat is the perfect warm neutral hue.

Faux Fur Accents

ICYMI, everyone on TikTok is geeking out over fur-trimmed Saks Potts coats, which retail for upwards of $1000 on a good day. Play up faux fur details and get the look for less with the Jakke Tilda Faux Leather Trench Coat. This look works with neutrals, but it really shines when you commit to a fun color, and this muted pistachio is a great happy medium.

Standout Puffers

Puffers are having a major moment; just make sure the one you choose stands out. If you’re into textures like sherpa and leather, lean in and play them up! If you prefer something a bit more understated, go for classic black in a vinyl-like finish with tons of shine. The Sixth June Oversized Vinyl Puffer Jacket checks all the right boxes, and it’s also available in plus sizes!

Shearling Trim

Last year, full-on shearling teddy coats were everywhere—for 2021, we’re paring the look back juuust a bit. Go for a leather (or faux leather!) coat with a shearling trim that gives the edgy material a more cozy, quite literally ~softer~ look. The Topshop Reversible Sherpa Shirt Jacket has been on my wishlist since November 2020.

Quilted

I love the classic, dressed-down equestrian vibes of a quilted jacket, and the Weatherproof Hooded Quilted Duffle Coat is the perfect example. Wear it on its own when it’s not too chilly outside or (pro tip!) layer underneath a larger, more trendy coat that’s cute, but not necessarily warm.

Robe Coats

Robe coats are such a cozy look, it’s no wonder we’re gravitating toward them after spending all of 2020 in loungewear. The BB Dakota That Covers It Coat has a robe-style tie closure and oversized pockets, and the fringe trim and contrasting lapel keeps it from looking like an actual bathrobe.