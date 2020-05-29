An Ode To The Spring Jackets That Never Got Worn—& How To Style Them For Fall

Scroll To See More Images

While 2020 hasn’t been what most of us expected, the trends live on. Sure, we might not be able to get much use out of our cute spring jackets now, but once the temperatures drop once again, you better believe the 2020 jacket trends will still be waiting for us. Because jackets are so versatile, it makes transitioning the new trends from spring to fall ridiculously easy. Instead of pairing them with floral dresses and warm weather blouses, just add a lightweight turtleneck or your favorite pullover sweater. Before you know it, you might even forget that your spring jackets weren’t meant for fall all along.

Luckily, all of the 2020 jacket trends aren’t just fall-appropriate—they’re also so cute. Whether you like to wear statement pieces or jackets that easily pair with half your wardrobe, you won’t be disappointed with these five jacket trends. So even if you can’t wait to wear them all, you can start putting together outfits now. Thinking ahead is never a bad idea—especially when it’s planning seriously adorable fall looks. By the time summer ends, you’ll be ready with an arsenal full of chic outfits ready to wear.

To help get you started (You’re welcome!), we rounded up some ideas on how to wear five of the oh-so-cool 2020 jacket trends this fall—and, of course, some cute and trendy jackets to shop. While you might be feeling frustrated at the fact that you can’t get as much use out of your fun spring jackets now, let these 2020 fashion trends inspire you to prepare for fall. You won’t regret staying ahead of the curve.

1. The Funky Trench

Trench coats and raincoats with fun and funky vibes and patterns are a spring fave—but they can easily transition right into fall. Simply swap out spring dresses and blouses with fall-ready pieces like pullover sweaters and lightweight turtlenecks. If the temperatures get even cooler, you can pair your favorite trench with cozy knits and scarves, too. The possibilities are endless.

Go ahead and treat yourself to a raincoat that’s a major statement piece. This snake print coat from NOIZE is our fashion editor’s absolute favorite—and transitions into cooler seasons effortlessly.

For a simpler trench that’s still a little edgy, this navy lacquer coat is a great option. Plus, a deep navy is a seriously cool fall color, and is sure to pair well with your favorite autumnal outfits.

2. The Boyfriend Blazer

Longer, boxier and more oversized than your classic blazer, the boyfriend blazer is an effortlessly chic way to elevate any ensemble. The boyfriend blazer is one of the most versatile jackets you’ll ever have in your wardrobe, because it can be worn so many different ways. Pair it with ripped jeans for a more casual look, bike shorts if it’s still sweltering outside or match it to trousers for an extremely cool suit vibe.

This oversized check blazer was practically made for fall—but can totally work for just about any season. Try pairing it with black bike shorts or even a plain white tee and leggings.

Think you can’t rock a white blazer in the fall? Think again. Try pairing this jacket with your favorite striped turtleneck or a fun graphic tee and jeans.

3. Leather Lewks

Whether it’s a simple leather moto jacket or a bold statement leather look, consider leather jackets a go-to for all seasons in 2020. For fall, you can pair a leather jacket with just about anything—from a cool midi dress and sneakers to high-waisted black jeans and heels. Don’t be afraid to go a little bold and test new waters with this trend, too. You might be surprised just how versatile a maximalist leather jacket can be.

If you want to start with a simpler leather jacket, you can’t go wrong with a cool navy. It’s a little different than a classic black moto jacket, but still plays well with so many cute fall looks.

Of course, for those who want to try something a little bolder, this tie-dye and fringe-adorned vegan leather jacket will do the trick. Both tie-dye and fringe are also on trend for 2020, so prepare to get tons of compliments when you wear this jacket.

4. Sharp Shoulders

Calling all ’80s fashion fans—the padded shoulder is back. Work those sharp shoulders with vintage-inspired jackets updated to perfection for 2020. Whether it’s a blazer or longer jacket with nice ‘n padded shoulders, you can easily wear this trend into fall. Pair a longer jacket with your favorite turtleneck or a blazer with a fun graphic tee if the weather is warm enough. This jacket trend is nearly impossible to mess up.

A pretty pink jacket is a truly wonderful thing—and looks amazing paired with just about fall ensemble. Use it as an excuse to bundle up on chillier days with a sweater, scarf and over-the-knee boots.

Amp up your workwear game with this woven blazer. You’ll achieve a cool, vintage-inspired look while still remaining so on-trend. Try pairing it with a cream turtleneck and statement earrings this fall.

5. Shearling & Sherpa

Whether it’s sherpa accents on a denim jacket or a totally shearling coat, this 2020 jacket trend was practically made for cooler weather. If you’re not sure how you feel about the trend, there are so many easy ways to wear it without going too bold. Try a jacket with simple shearling details to start. On the other hand, if you’d rather go big, you can always try a sherpa coat for maximum coziness this fall.

A denim jacket with faux shearing is the perfect way to test out the trend this fall. Try it with a corduroy mini or high-waisted jeans for a cool denim-on-denim look.

This fuzzy coat is truly peak coziness. Pair it with a lightweight turtleneck, your favorite pullover sweater or even a graphic tee for a fall look that’s seriously effortless.

