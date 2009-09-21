Jack White Pulls a Kanye, Interrupts Emmett Malloy

During the Q&A session following the premiere of White Stripes’ documentary “Under Great White Northern Lights” at the Toronto Film Festival, Jack White beats a dead horse “pulls a Kanye,” (oh my dear Lord, is this really going to become a saying? Heavy sigh. Head. Desk.) and interrupts director Emmett Malloy. White jacks (see what I did there?) the microphone and exclaims, “I’m gonna let you finish, I’m gonna let you finish, but Orson Welles made one of the greatest films of all time!”

Jack White actually does a really good Kanye West impression. Check it out below:

For the original clip of Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards, click here.