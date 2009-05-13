Jack White and the Music Business Council

Jack White has recently been asked to join the Music Business Council in Nashville. A board of musical artists and executives, The Music Business Council’s objective is to boost Nashville’s already established role as a music epicenter.

The Associated Press reports that in the upcoming agenda, the Music Business Council will focus on, “the construction of a downtown amphitheater, the expansion of the CMA Music Festival, the creation of a new, non-country festival and the enhancement of music education.”

This sounds like a dream government branch. Like when you were a kid and made a relief map out of flour, salt and water and declared, “In my utopia, the grass is made out of Twizzlers and I’m the prime minister of having fun!” Well apparently Nashville’s like that only it’s real…